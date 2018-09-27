Ten Things to Do in Denver for $10 and Under (Three Free!)

The temperatures may be dropping as autumn settles in, but Denver's entertainment calendar remains as hot as ever. The various facets of the local creative community are on fine display all weekend long. Indeed, the days ahead are replete with concerts, comedy shows, movie screenings and learning opportunities. And penny-pinching readers needn't fret; each of the events listed below costs $10 or less to attend (fine print notwithstanding). Keep reading for the ten best free and cheap events in Denver this weekend.

Courtesy of Denver Public Art

Imagine 2020 Workshop Series: Public Art 101

Thursday, September 27, 5:30 to 8 p.m.

McNichols Civic Center Building

Free

Want to learn how to contribute to Denver's growing tapestry of fine public art? The Imagine 2020 Workshop's Public Art 101 seminar provides a font of helpful information and creative inspiration for budding artists eager to actualize their ideas. Learn the finer points of applying for commissions – a vital source of income and prestige for any artist – from a panel of experts that combines successfully-funded artists with representatives from Denver Public Art and Call for Entry. The evening presents an invaluable opportunity to network with creators and commissioners alike. Get up to date on Denver Public Art's big plans for the city, and learn how to craft a compelling submission. Admission, along with light refreshments, is free. Visit Denver Public Art's Eventbrite page to register and find out more.

Magician Draco Alexander. Courtesy of Arts Caravan

Arts Caravan Presents a Final Thursday Variety Show: Spiced

Thursday, September 27, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Syntax Physic Opera

$10 to $11

The spirit of vaudeville is alive and well when Arts Caravan's Final Thursday Variety Show returns to Syntax Physic Opera for an evening of grand illusions, lovely music and circus-worthy showmanship. September's show, the autumnally appropriate "Spiced" presents songstress Olivia Blu, dancer Zia Pixie, magicians Anthem and Aria and Draco Alexander, plus the gleefully masochistic hijinks of sword-swallower Slim the Living Cyborg in performances that are delightfully squirm-inducing. Delve into Syntax's classed-up interpretations of local cuisine and classic cocktails at an evening that revels in old-school showbiz panache. Admission costs $10 in cash at the door and $11 for online presales. Find tickets and more information on Arts Caravan's home page.