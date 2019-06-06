Ten Things to Do for $10 or Less This Weekend (Eight Free)

Pack in a lot of fun this weekend without adding to your financial woes. Drink beer and listen to music at Brewgrass on South Pearl Street and at the Berkeley Music and Art Fest; watch a free screening of WeRiseUp or take the kiddos to watch Saturday morning cartoons on the big screen at the Alamo. There's a wealth of cheap ways to keep yourself amused over the next few days, including simply taking in the scenery to celebrate National Get Outdoors Day. Keep reading for the ten best entertainment bargains around town.

WeRiseUP at GlobalMindED

Thursday, June 6, 6 to 9 p.m.

Sheraton Denver

Free

The annual GlobalMindED conference unites policy makers, educators, foundation officials, businesspeople and other community thinkers in a conversation about where this world is going. The gathering includes a showing of the inspirational film WeRiseUp, which recognizes some of the brilliant leaders of today; it's preceded by a meet-and-greet with the director, Michael-Shaun Conaway, and producer Alex Melnyk. While the film is free, registration is required at the WeRiseUp Eventbrite page.

Skyline Beer Garden Season Opening

Friday, June 7, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Skyline Beer Garden

Free

The third season of the Skyline Beer Garden kicks off with a party you won't want to miss. This spot off the 16th Street Mall is fun for the whole family, with twelve beers on tap and a recreation area complete with mini-golf course, ping-pong and cornhole. On opening night (and many others), there will be live music and freshly made street tacos to complement any ale. Since admission to the beer garden is free, treating yourself to a well-deserved Fri-yay beer ain't no thang.

Berkeley Park Art & Music Festival

Saturday, June 8, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, June 9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Berkeley Park, 46th and Tennyson

Free

A major perk of summer in Denver is spending the day in one of this city's manicured parks, soaking up the sun, tossing a Frisbee and watching people. At Berkeley Park this weekend, you can also enjoy live music and some great art. Other activities at the Berkeley Park Art & Music Festival include a kids' art station, food vendors and all-around good vibes. The festival is free and open to all, including leashed dogs; find a full schedule at the Colorado Events and Festivals website.

PBS Kids at the Alamo

Saturday, June 8, 10:30 a.m.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, Littleton

$1 to $5 donation

The Alamo Drafthouse in Littleton is taking Saturday morning cartoons to a whole new level with the kickoff of PBS Kids at the Alamo, complete with three screenings focusing on outer space, with cereal for snacks. "Alamo for all" rules apply: Noisy young viewers won't be asked to leave, but cell phones and all other devices should be tucked away. Reserve seats at the Alamo Drafthouse website; choose the option to "edit order" and select the price you would like to donate for your seat, as well as the PBS outlet you'd like your donation to benefit.

EXPAND Castle Rock Outlets are throwing a party to celebrate National Get Outdoors day. Courtesy of Castle Fock Outlets

National Get Outdoors Day Celebration

Saturday, June 8, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Castle Rock Outlets

Free

Castle Rock Outlets will host an event celebrating National Get Outdoors Day complete with a rock wall, a pop-up Olympics training center with meet-and-greet opportunities with athletes, and the chance to interact with the majestic birds of Hawk Quest. A series of outdoor skills workshops will run through the day (including first-aid tips from the Castle Rock Fire Department), and several stores will offer special discounts as well as prizes. Admission is free, but donations benefit the Denver Dumb Friends League, which helps four-legged hikers find their forever homes.

The Frenchman Stage at the Central Jazz Festival

Saturday, June 8, noon to 5 p.m.

Central City

Free

If you're in the mood to sway to some smooth jazz, check out the Frenchman Stage at the Central Jazz Festival in Central City, where the Copper Children, Melvin Seals and JGB, and the Sweet Lillies will be performing for free; the nearby Grand Z Casino and Hotel will offer free parking while it lasts. Numerous other stages around town will also be filled with bands, but tickets are required; visit the Central Jazz Festival website for details.

South Pearl Brewgrass Music & Beer Festival

Saturday, June 8, 1 to 10 p.m.

Old South Pearl Street

$8

The neighborly Brewgrass fest on Old South Pearl is one of the first true signs of summer. A variety of local breweries will be serving up IPAs, stouts and everything between, while nationally acclaimed musicians take the stage. (Fair warning: Dogs and outside food and beverages besides water will not be allowed inside the gates.) Get tickets here; find out more on the Brewgrass Music & Beer Festival Eventbrite page.

Vine Street Pub and Brewery's 11th Anniversary

Saturday, June 8, 5 to 9 p.m.

Vine Street Pub and Brewery

Free

Vine Street Pub is celebrating its eleventh anniversary with a free party complete with brats, beer and live music provided by members of the Drunken Hearts. Eat, drink and toast this landmark on East 17th Avenue.

Old School Vintage Fashion Market

Sunday, June 9, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Improper City

Free

Old School Cool is on a mission to promote sustainable living by supporting local business and vendors, and will take over Improper City on Sunday to further that mission. Over thirty small-business owners will be selling dresses, shorts, hats and other summer essentials, while Improper City's bar stirs up craft and coffee drinks; three food trucks will fuel your shopping efforts. Admission to the market is free, which will lessen the guilt you feel when walking out with a new (to you) item of clothing.

EXPAND Off-Center is partnering with the Denver Public Library for an immersive theater experience. AdamsVisCom

Immersive Theater Pop-Up at the Denver Public Library

Sunday, June 9, 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Denver Public Library

Free

Head to the Central Denver Public Library to get immersed in performing arts experiences. Off-Center, the experimental arm of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, is teaming up with the library to put on an afternoon of theater experiences that encourage audience participation, all focusing on real stories and issues connected to the modern library.



Know of an event that belongs on this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.