Happy Birthday, Colorado: The Doctor Is In

Today is Colorado Day, marking the 142nd anniversary of President Ulysses S. Grant signing the proclamation that made Colorado the 38th state on August 1, 1876.

History Colorado will be celebrating with free admission at any of the community museums around the state on August 1, but the big bash will be at the History Colorado Center at 1200 Broadway, where Governor John Hickenlooper and Lieutenant Governor Donna Lynne will be on hand this morning to share some birthday cake.

The festivities will continue through the day, with bluegrass music, Colorado-themed crafts, gold panning, cooking demonstrations, Top Hogs trick pigs, vintage dance performances and appearances by Broncos mascot Miles and the Colorado Avalanche’s Bernie the Mascot. History Colorado has new mascots, too: the five academicians who comprise the State Historians Council, including Tom Noel of the University of Colorado Denver, Nicki Gonzales of Regis University, Jared Orsi of Colorado State University, Duane Vandenbusche of Western State Colorado University and William Wei of CU Boulder.