Ten Highlights From Denver's Favorite Gaming Convention

February 28, 2022 7:00AM

Genghis Con 44 had just about every game you could want to play—including Dead-Man's Chess.
Genghis Con 44 had just about every game you could want to play—including Dead-Man's Chess.
Gamers gathered in Denver this weekend to roll dice, play cards, bring characters to life and buy cool stuff — and celebrate that they could do it live and in person. This was the first Genghis Con in two years, and if the completely full parking garage at the Hyatt Regency Aurora-Denver Conference Center was any indication, the festival of all things gaming and gaming-adjacent had attracted the massive crowds that were projected.

Westword found many highlights, but here are ten of our favorites:
Teague Bohlen
GooeyCube
One of the MVPs of Ghengis Con this year was without a doubt the Colorado Springs gaming company GooeyCube. It was the keystone of the opening-night ceremony and ran more events throughout the weekend than just about anyone else. And the events it ran were seriously cool; after all, the company specializes in creating immersive adventuring environments through copious maps, illustrations, cards and models, all designed to be a treat whether you're running the game or playing in it. A Colorado company also doing awesome stuff? That's a two-fer. Check out all that GooeyCube has to offer on its website.
Teague Bohlen
Zombies Miniatures
There were, as one might expect, miniatures all over the place — for sale, in games, etc. There were monsters and heroes, fantasy and sci-fi, painted and ready-to-paint. But some miniatures are so beautifully specific that they stand out, such as Pontoonier Miniature's diminutive zombies. If Dead Poets and Pimps and Hos aren’t enough for you, there were also miniatures of the undead from convenience stores, old folks' homes, gas stations, cheerleaders, sporting teams and more. It's more than enough for a pretty thorough zombie apocalypse that includes just about every sector of society — which makes sense, right? Zombies are the height of equal opportunity.
Teague Bohlen
Dice Jails
What do you do with a die that’s failed you in a clinch moment? Send that sucker to the stir, of course. Putting bad dice in prison might seem extreme, but seriously, they’ve got to learn. And seeing their plight might just scare your other dice straight.
GameBoard
What’s not to like about this Colorado company and its super-cool digital play spaces? It’s no doubt the future of gaming. Based in Boulder, with an office in Writer's Square in Denver, GameBoard is the perfect combination of Mile High tech and solid gaming goodness. Throw those dry-erase markers away, and never have to get up for a roll of paper towels to wipe the ink off your battle mat. We're gaming upscale here in the 303.
Teague Bohlen
The Ice Planet Hoth
Seriously, how cool is this layout for a Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back miniatures game? It even has an AT-AT walker in mid-descent after being taken out by a snowspeeder grappling hook. Or a bunch of arctic Ewoks, which would be arguably more dangerous by far.
Teague Bohlen
Ye Old Cash Bar
It's an old trope in gaming — especially in the arguable granddaddy of them all, Dungeons & Dragons that all adventures start in a tavern. There are exceptions to that, of course, as there are with any cliché, but there's also truth in it. So it makes some sense that there's a need for mead at a gaming convention. Or ale. Or wine. Or...you get the idea. No mead to be seen at the convention's cash bar, but ales and wine? Covered. Sadly, you can't pay in copper.
Teague Bohlen
Support for All
If there’s one thing that gamers understand completely, it’s inclusion. Sure, everyone feels a little outside the norm now and then, but weirdness is something lots of gamers wear with pride. And that includes Pride with a capital P, too, as seen on display by the nonprofit Tabletop Gaymers, which works to champion the LGBTQ community in gaming. Because everyone has the absolute right to be a nerd. Everyone.
Teague Bohlen
Masks, Because It’s Still a Good Idea
Just because you still have to mask up doesn't mean you have to also cover up your geekiest obsessions. Ash's Oddities Emporium has you covered, whether you want your mask to display your love for Beholders or Batman, D20s or Death Stars. Wear your fandom while you keep both yourself and others safer? That's real heroism, right there.
Teague Bohlen
Acting!
Props to all the folks at the tables willing to speak in funny accents, gesticulate wildly, wear funny hats and generally throw decorum out the window for a chance to entertain themselves and those with whom they share a gaming table. The world is serious enough — a little silly is exactly what we need.
Teague Bohlen
Real Live People…Just Like the Old Days
It was so good to be sitting around a table with actual human beings, real pencils and actual lead miniatures, soda cans and water bottles, dice and mats, character sheets and rule books. All in a room filled with the low murmur of people having fun with each other.

"Gamers are social people," said Genghis Con co-owner Andre'a Arnold when we interviewed her just a few weeks back. "We miss our tribe."

Consider the tribe gathered — and already looking forward to next year.
Teague Bohlen is a writer, novelist and professor at the University of Colorado Denver. His first novel, The Pull of the Earth, won the Colorado Book Award for Literary Fiction in 2007; his textbook The Snarktastic Guide to College Success came out in 2014. His new collection of flash fiction, Flatland, is available now.
