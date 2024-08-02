 Top Things to See at the Denver Zoo: Animals, Exhibits, More | Westword
The Best Things to See at the Denver Zoo

Check out a new $7.8 million interactive exhibit where you can cross paths with kangaroos.
August 2, 2024
Go Down Under at the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance's newest attraction.
Go Down Under at the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance's newest attraction. Jack Spiegel
Summertime activities are countless when you live in Denver, and the city's zoo — newly named the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance — is a great spot for people of all ages to roam around and enjoy. The nonprofit has invested millions of dollars in new facilities, so here are some can't-miss spots:

New "Down Under" Exhibit
The Denver Zoo's newest attraction is a $7.8 million interactive habitat with animals from Australia and New Zealand. The animals are not fenced off from the human walkways within the enclosure, so you can get up-close and personal with the wallabies and kangaroos (no petting allowed, of course). Before entering the enclosure, a staff member will give an information briefing, and then you are free to walk around.

Outside of the kangaroo and wallaby exhibit, you can also check out the two southern cassowaries — large birds similar to an ostrich, with vibrant blue and red heads.
click to enlarge Marshmallow at DZCA
Marshmallow, the aptly named five-year-old albino wallaby, was rescued from SeaQuest earlier this year after it was forced to shutter.
Jack Spiegel
click to enlarge
Kids watch as a porcupine receives a routine check-up at the Helen and Arthur E. Johnson Hospital.
Jack Spiegel
Helen and Arthur E. Johnson Animal Hospital
In this state-of-the-art facility, get a look at the preventative and emergency care done for the 2,500 animals at DZCA. There are three operating rooms with giant windows where the public can view surgeries and check-ups done by the veterinarians and biologists. The hospital can provide care for just about every animal, aside from the big game like rhinos and giraffes.

There is potential to see blood, so if that does not do it for you, it's probably best to steer clear of the hospital. Zoo officials, though, encourage people to check it out anyway, as it is a view into the top-notch care provided to the animals.
click to enlarge Frog at Tropical Discovery
Tropical Discovery has nearly 2,000 animals — big, small and everything in between.
Jack Spiegel
Tropical Discovery
Explore the exhibit that holds the majority of the zoo's animals in fish, amphibians reptiles and invertebrates. Tropical Discovery first opened in 1993 as the zoo's heptarium and aquarium, and now holds about 2,000 animals.

This is a great way to get up close with animals that you'd typically keep your distance from in the wild, like alligator snapping turtles, komodo dragons and king cobras. The animals at Tropical Discovery aren't all scary, though. Be sure to check out the capybaras and toucans, as well.

Toyota Elephant Passage
The elephant exhibit is a can't-miss for a day at the zoo. It is described as one of the largest and most extensive elephant habits in North America. Find Asian elephants, greater one-horned rhinos and Malayan tapirs across the ten-acre exhibit. The animals are free to roam throughout the five enclosures, but there is one more that is exclusively for the tapirs.

There are also dining options throughout the elephant passage, and you can get pre-packaged food at Kamala Cafe.
click to enlarge Penguin at DCZA
The penguins are a fan favorite at the zoo.
Jack Spiegel
Demonstrations
The zoo hosts numerous demonstrations throughout the day, showing off various animals including penguins, llamas and giraffes. These educational sessions are a great way to learn more about the animals and what the DZCA is doing to protect them.
