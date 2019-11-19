Ten Turkey Trots, Races and Runs This Thanksgiving

Gobble up one of these holiday races before your Thanksgiving feast and feel good about raising money for a charity at the same time. Whether you're a seasoned runner, brisk walker or want to take the stroller out for a jaunt this Thanksgiving, these ten events welcome you to register and get outside.

10K Turkey Trek in Arvada

Saturday, November 23, 9 a.m.

17850 West 64th Avenue, Arvada

Whether you have little kids who want to join a race or are just too busy with feast preparations on Thanksgiving, this 10K jaunt on November 23 is the perfect solution. It starts at 9 a.m. in Long Lake Ranch Regional Park and goes down the Ralston Creek Trail, which includes a hard-core hill to run up. If going the full distance is too much, join the 2K Turkey Toddle or 5K Turkey Trot. All participants will receive a 2019 Trekker's trucker cap and full bragging rights. Plus, the race supports Community Table, a food bank in Arvada. As a bonus, if you do the 10K race, you will have the opportunity to chug a five-ounce cup of eggnog and be entered in a drawing for new shoes, courtesy of Road Runner Sports. There's also the "fill your pie hole challenge," where you're presented with a mid-race piece of pumpkin pie and a chance to win a prize if you eat it all, and there will be some hay bale-jumping spots, as well. It's $50 per adult at registration and $20 for kids sixteen and under.

Turkey Trails North Denver

Sunday, November 24, 8 a.m.

1700 Sheridan Boulevard

Head to Sloan's Lake, 1700 Sheridan Boulevard, on Sunday, November 24, for a 10K or 5K run around the park. Brought to you by Bodies Race Company, the event includes a designer shirt (based on availability), chip-timing, live results, awards and a pile of tasty post-race food. For kids either racing or cheering, there will be free photos, a festive run, activities and more. Costumes are encouraged, whether you want to don your best turkey hat, wear a Superman cape or add some feathers to your sweats. The event starts at 8 a.m., and you can pick up your race packet at the Edgewater King Soopers, 1725 Sheridan Boulevard, next to the Starbucks. Participants pay $30 to $45 to race; kids pay just $18. This race is plastic-free; the organizers are encouraging racers to bring their own reusable bottles, and for those who forget, there will be plenty of recyclable cups for water along the way.

Broomfield Turkey Day 5K/10K

Thursday, November 28, 9 a.m.

13200 Sheridan Boulevard, Broomfield

How do you feel about running and pumpkin pie? Hopefully they appeal to you, since this 5K or 10K race includes both. That's right. After sprinting through the Broomfield Commons Open Space, 13200 Sheridan Boulevard, Broomfield, you can settle into an all-you-can-eat pumpkin-pie buffet. Of course, you might want to save room; the race takes place on Thanksgiving Day. It starts with registration and bib pickup at 7:30 a.m. in the Expo area. There's a kids' fun run at 8:30 a.m. for $18 to $25 per runner, and the big race starts at 9 a.m. for those who pay $45 to $65 to register. At the end, grab your pie and some race swag before staggering off to the next holiday adventure knowing you did something good for your body and for the partner charity Broomfield FISH, which helps kids and families in need.

Clement Park Gobble Wobble

Thursday, November 28, 8:30 a.m.

7306 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton

Sponsored by Niepraschk Orthodontics and benefiting the Miracle League of Metro Denver, this Thanksgiving Day turkey trot will get your holiday off to a good start. The race begins at 8:30 a.m. at Robert F. Clement Park, where it's been for the past nine years. T-shirts will be handed out, while supplies last, to all ages, whether you paid the $40 fee for those thirteen and up, or the $20 for kids twelve and under. Dogs on a leash and strollers are free. Expect vendors, a photo spot and fun after the race, though it won't be all day, since people have to get home in time for dinner.

Gravy Boat 5K

Thursday, November 28, 8 a.m.

Perry Street and West 17th Avenue

Work up an appetite for that plate of mashed potatoes, turkey, pie and more this Thanksgiving morning when the Third Annual Gravy Boat 5K kicks off at 8 a.m. Your $20 to $30 registration fee helps out the Colorado Pet Pantry and Sparrows Voice, Inc., and you'll get a T-shirt and some bragging rights. Register now or head to the Sloan's Lake race site at 7:30 a.m. to book your bib on race day, then get ready to gobble for gravy around the lake. This race is best for those who want to move. You can saunter if you like, but the event officially ends at 9:30 a.m.

Mile High United Way Turkey Trot

Thursday, November 28, 10:15 a.m.

Washington Park between South University Boulevard and South Downing Street; and East Alameda and East Louisiana Avenues

Dress up in your fanciest feathers and stir up your appetite this Thanksgiving at the 46th annual Mile High United Way Turkey Trot. The race circles Washington Park, and you can expect a good 10,000 people to walk or run the four-mile course. To manage the chaos, the race gets sectioned off into corrals based on your walking or running time, or that of the slowest person in your group. Registration kicks off at 8 a.m., and the race starts at 10:15 a.m., after the opening ceremonies. For the family fun run, you can wait to take off until 10:45 a.m. All racers from 13 to 64 pay $45 to run, and those over 65, twelve and under, or with a military background pay $40. Proceeds go to help Mile High United Way's stated cause to "fight for the education, health, and financial stability for everyone in our community." Strollers and dogs on leashes are welcome, though they will be placed in the last corral.

Stanley Harvesting Hope 5K/10K

Thursday, November 28, 9:45 a.m.

8601 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Beat your time while running for the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research this Thanksgiving morning. The Stanley Harvesting Hope race will have two professionally timed events including a 5K and 10K trot that, depending on the length of the course, cost $40 to $60 per person, which includes your times, a T-shirt and photo. For the little ones, there's a free kids' fun run at 9:15 a.m., face painting, balloon creations, games and prizes. Head to Central Park, 8601 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, in Stapleton at 7:30 a.m. for registration before the 9:45 race start time. After the jaunt, grab a free cup of coffee and/or a complimentary adult beverage and get ready for the big event of the day: dinner.

Turkey Day 5K in Highlands Ranch

Thursday, November 28, 9 a.m.

3270 Redstone Park Circle, Highlands Ranch

Strap your running shoes on and launch off at this sixteen-year-old event in Highlands Ranch. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and the race commences at 9 a.m., both starting and ending near Shea Stadium. Enjoy a free pancake breakfast — though organizers recommend you donate $5 — coffee and hot cocoa, music, an awards show, vendors and a beer garden after the race. All proceeds go to benefit the Douglas County Fallen Officer Fund. Bring your whole family — baby in the stroller and doggie, too — and make it a holiday tradition that not only feels good, but does good. Registration is free for those five and under, $25 for those six to thirteen, and $40 for everyone else. Price of admission includes a race shirt and number bib.

6th Annual Leftover Turkey Trot Run/Walk in Longmont

Saturday, November 30, 10:30 a.m.

220 Hover Road, Longmont

Work off some of those Thanksgiving indulgences while raising money for Because of Becca Foundation, a charity that promotes youth sports organizations and camps and provides family-friendly events for parents and kids all over the country. This event takes place Saturday, November 30, in Longmont's Rogers Grove Park and features a mellow 5K you can walk or run with your whole family. Pick up your race bib between 9 and 10 a.m. The race starts at 10:30 a.m. The top three males and females in their age categories will be presented with medals at the 11:30 a.m. awards ceremony. Register kids twelve and under for $30 and adults for $40; all will get shirts if they're still available.

Thanksgiving at Grandma’s 5K

Saturday, November 30, 11 a.m.

1710 South Broadway

The holiday may come a little late for Grandma this year, given that this 5K race is on Saturday, November 30, but that doesn't mean you should skip it. Starting at 11 a.m. at Grandma's House brewery, runners can register ahead of time or on the day of the race for $30 to $45 per person. This romp is part of the Brewery Running Series and includes one beer at Grandma's House, a collector’s glassware or swag item, live music, food vendors, sponsor stands and more. Ten percent of the proceeds go to help one of the partner charities, including The House That Beer Built, Dumb Friends League, the National MS Society, the MSU Denver Beer Industry Program and Range of Motion Project. Just keep in mind, this isn't a sectioned-off course. You will be running with cars and pedestrians along the way, so plan accordingly and keep strollers and dogs at home.