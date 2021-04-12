Twelve Things to Do for Free in Denver This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Have free time? As COVID restrictions stretch into a second year, most cultural organizations continue to offer their events — whether films, concerts or lectures — in online versions, making it easier than ever to sign up for entertaining, enlightening activities. This week, for example, you can join the celebration for eTown, marking its thirtieth anniversary this month.

Here are a dozen free ways to fill that free time:

XicanIndie Film Fest XXIII

Now through Saturday, April 17, online

Su Teatro’s XicanIndie, now in its 23rd year, makes a big deal out of being small, and this year the fest is all online with a largely open schedule, allowing viewers to choose when to watch most of the films and accompanying filmmaker and panel discussions. There are a few time-specific events, though, including "Platica: Cine Mexicano," at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15, when Consul General of Mexico Berenice Rendon Talavera will discuss the films La Tirisia, Workers, Made in Bangkok and Te Prometo Anarquía. See the full schedule and access the free films here.

How to Be an Anti-Racist Organization

Monday, April 12, 1 to 2:30 p.m., online

As part of Denver Arts & Venues' Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Justice work, the agency is facilitating an ongoing virtual series focused on integrating anti-racism into cultural organizations. This sixth session of the series will be a free virtual discussion moderated by Tariana Navas-Nieves, director of Cultural Affairs for Arts & Venues, and Dwinita Mosby-Tyler, chief catalyst for The Equity Project LLC. The conversation will focus on what organizations can do to take action with regard to race and social justice, and there will be a chance to ask questions during the chat. Register here.

Nathan Hall: Year Exploder

Wednesday, April 14, noon to 1 p.m., online

Denver composer Nathan Hall’s audio installation "Soundscape 2020" uses unusual spaces within MCA Denver, but he wants the public to know what’s going on as his aural concept enters the building along with museum guests, climbs stairs, visits the elevator and restrooms, and winds up on the roof for a finale. You can think of the work as a traveling sound collage of his calendar in compositions recalling key events of 2020. Or listen to Hall’s own deconstruction of the piece during this online talk. It’s free to watch on MCA’s YouTube channel (or pay-what-you-want as a donation, $5 to $15); register here.

Front Row & Center With Nick and Helen Forster

Wednesday, April 4, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., online

The legendary eTown is celebrating its thirtieth anniversary this month, marking the august occasion with a virtual b'Earthday Celebration on April 22, during which Nick and Helen Forster will be inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame. But before that, Westword editor Patricia Calhoun will be chatting with the two in the second of a series of conversations hosted by CMHOF in honor of its own tenth anniversary. The program is free to watch, and you'll have the chance to ask questions of Nick and Helen Forster about eTown, which was leading the way long before podcasts became a thing, celebrating music, community and sustainability. Sign up here.

Livestream With Chloe Davis: The Queens' English: The LGBTQIA+ Dictionary of Lingo and Colloquial Phrases

Wednesday, April 14, 6 p.m., online

The lingo used at any LGBTQIA+ club doesn’t have to sound like a foreign language — once you learn the ropes, you’ll be a star at the bar. Pick up a copy of Chloe Davis’s The Queens' English: The LGBTQIA+ Dictionary of Lingo and Colloquial Phrases, and polish up on your gay linguistics, queer pronouns and definitions, as well as other turns of phrase. But first, get an introduction from the author herself, who will discuss the book as part of the Tattered Cover’s virtual events series. The talk is free; register here, and if you like what you hear, purchase a copy of the book here.

2021 Corazón de Trinidad Poetry Festival

Thursday, April 15, 6 p.m.; Friday, April 16, 10 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.; Saturday, April 17, 1 to 5 p.m. and 6:30 to 9 p.m.; all sessions online

Trinidad takes its designation as a Colorado Creative District too seriously to pass on its third annual poetry festival because of pandemic fears. Instead, the three-day fest will go down online via Zoom, where people all over the state — and from around the world — can tune in to see our regional poets, from winners of a local K-12 writing contest and the youth poets of Denver’s Art From Ashes to a slew of poet laureates, with Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer and Art Goodtimes from the Western Slope, Albuquerque’s Jessica Helen Lopez, and Bobby LeFebre representing for all of Colorado. Find a complete schedule, including workshops, and register here.

Opera Colorado: April in Paris

Thursday, April 15, 7:30 p.m. (premiere) through April 29, online

Do you remember the great performances on the Ed Sullivan Show? Opera Colorado offers a nostalgic tour back to the golden age of television with April in Paris, a television-style digital production of three episodes celebrating all things French. The one-woman production stars mezzo-soprano Catherine Cook as she transforms into Julia Child for Lee Hoiby’s Bon Appetit!, into a cabaret singer for a performance of delightful French songs, and more surprises. It's free; create an Opera Colorado account and register here.

Biennial of the Americas

Biennial Coffee Chat: An Americas COVID-19 Memorial

Friday, April 16, 9 to 10 a.m., online

The Americas COVID-19 Memorial public art project being coordinated by the Biennial of the Americas will unite inter-American communities by initiating conversations about the pandemic. BOTA’s virtual Coffee Chat this month offers a panel that includes curators Arielle Julia Brown and Derrick Velasquez, along with ARTBO director Maria Paz Gaviria and Open Engagement director Jen Delos Reyes; lecturer, songwriter and Raptivism founder Aisha Fukushima kicks off the talk with a performance. It’s all free; find the facts and register here. And don't forget: The deadline to submit your own memorial pieces is May 30.

Baily Rose, 16 Years of Making Party & Fashion

Friday, April 16, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Capitol Hill location, RSVP to bailyrose@gmail.com

Colorado zero-waste clothing designer Baily Rose is celebrating sixteen years of throwing open houses and fashion shows — by not throwing a fashion show. That’s for reasons of health and safety, but Rose is still inviting folks to check out her latest collection (and a pick-your-price sale rack), with limited capacity and socially distanced, mask-required shopping in person (or private online viewings) on April 16 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., followed by snacks and a champagne toast from 5:30 to 8 p.m. RSVP required; learn more here.

Graphic Content

Friday, April 16, 7:30 p.m., online

Mighty Fine Productions will livestream this Playground Ensemble show featuring three composers who use graphic scores, rather than traditional musical scores, to remove creative restrictions and allow for sonic inspiration. Jessie Cox hand-calligraphies scores amid poetry and computer code to talk about technology, identity and the universe; Nathan Hall draws from the topography of East Iceland to guide performers in creating sonic landscapes; and Adam Morford (Morfbeats) combines his graphic scores with hand-forged original instruments to create a mind-bending visual and sonic world all his own. Register here to watch the free show.

Hummingbird’s Grandchildren

Saturday, April 17, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., online

To mark the May release of the EP Hummingbird’s Grandchildren by Denver Chicana composer/saxophonist Asia Fajardo-Diamond, which was inspired by her grandmother, Esther Lopez Dussart Fajardo, this discussion will focus on how music can create a bridge of understanding and compassion. Yuzo Nieto, co-founder and chief executive of the Radical Arts Academy of Denver, will host; there will also be a virtual open mic for community members to share music. The Chicano Humanities and Arts Council, Colorado Folk Arts Council and MSU Denver Chicana/o Studies Journey Through Our Heritage are presenting this free virtual workshop designed to foster inclusive communities with music. Find out more and sign up here.

A bonus that's free for Parker Arts members:



Comic Strip Making With Stan Yan

Thursday, April 15, 6 to 7 p.m., online

Create your own comic strip as cartoonist Stan Yan leads you through formulas for writing consistently funny strips and shows his process merging text and illustration, also offering interactive drawing tips. The program is free — for members of Parker Arts. Find out how to become one here.



And...oops! Not free, but fun...

EXPAND Learn more about SUE this week. DMNS

SUE’s Local Friends: 150 Years of Dinosaurs in the Denver Basin

Tuesday, April 13, 7 p.m., online

Just before a cataclysmic impact wiped out more than half of life on Earth 66 million years ago, western North America was home to a great dinosaur ecosystem ruled by the Tyrannosaurus rex. Much of what we know about this ecosystem comes from the badlands of Montana and the Dakotas, but significant discoveries have also been made in the Denver Basin of Colorado, altering our understanding of this time period and the animals that lived in the shadow of T. rex, from the first Triceratops bones ever collected to the most complete Torosaurus. Joe Sertich, museum curator of dinosaurs, will explore the rich history and significant dinosaur discoveries from the Denver area, offering a local glimpse into SUE's world. virtual admission is $10 (not free, as we'd initially thought); register here, and remember: The exhibit SUE: The T.rex Experience closes April 25.



Know of a great free event around town? We'll be updating this list through the week; send information to editorial@westword.com.