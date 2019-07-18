 


    Herban Planet
4
Margaret Brown Became a Legend. Now She's a Bobblehead.
National Bobblehead Hall of Fame

Patricia Calhoun | July 18, 2019 | 6:00am
Margaret Brown may have been unsinkable, but her head's a little unsteady.

Then again, she's looking pretty good for 152.

Margaret Tobin was born on July 18, 1967, in Hannibal, Missouri. To mark her birthday, the Molly Brown House Museum today is launching a limited-edition bobblehead honoring the woman who came to be known as the Unsinkable Molly Brown.

She never used the nickname "Molly" (that came courtesy the Broadway musical that debuted in 1960). She gained the Brown when she married mining engineer John Brown in Leadville, where she was seeking her fortune and he struck it rich. In 1894, they moved to the Victorian mansion at 1340 Pennsylvania Street in Denver that was saved from destruction in the early ’70s by the first campaign of what would become Historic Denver.

Margaret Brown was honored for her actions on the Titanic.
Molly Brown House Museum

While the Browns were largely shunned by Denver society, Margaret held her head up high and engaged in numerous good works. She gained the "Unsinkable" title after she not only survived the Titanic disaster, but kept up the spirits of those in her lifeboat.

Only 500 Molly Brown bobbleheads were created in a collaboration between the Molly Brown House Museum and the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame; they're selling for $20 at the museum and the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame website.

Happy birthday, Margaret. And chin up: You're looking good for 152.

 
Patricia Calhoun co-founded Westword in 1977; she’s been the editor ever since. She’s a regular on the weekly CPT12 roundtable Colorado Inside Out, played a real journalist in John Sayles’s Silver City, once interviewed President Bill Clinton while wearing flip-flops, and has been honored with numerous national awards for her columns and feature-writing.

