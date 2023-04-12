Welcome, ¡Viva! Streets Denver This Summer; Adios, Labor Day Taste of Colorado

Inspired by a major bash in Mexico City that's spread to cities around the globe, the Downtown Denver Partnership is planning a "summer of connection and celebration," according to DDP President & CEO Kourtny Garrett. And the biggest celebration is ¡Viva! Streets, a free, recurring event produced in cooperation with DRCOG and the City of Denver that will take over two major downtown streets on four upcoming Sundays, starting May 14.
At an announcement today, April 12, in front of the Denver City and County Building, Garrett and other organizers described how people will be able to walk, bike, roll, scoot or dance (Garrett's favorite) on Broadway from Alameda to downtown, and Welton Street from 20th Street into Five Points, exploring and experiencing the city along the way. While there will be activation all along those car-free stretches, with three activity hubs, the center of the action will be at Civic Center Park, "expanding Taste of Colorado" into four individual Sundays, Garrett says, with all the food and entertainment offerings of that longtime holiday party.
Except: The Taste of Colorado will not be held on Labor Day Weekend, the traditional time for the turkey leg-waving musical extravaganza.
The Taste of Colorado got its start as the Festival of Mountain and Plain, founded in 1895 to help bring back a depressed Denver. It ran until 1902, then was resurrected in 1983 to help bring back...a depressed Denver. The event was canceled because of COVID in 2020, moved to the 16th Street Mall in 2021, then moved back to Civic Center Park in 2022. And that's where you'll find it this year — from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 4, July 9 and August 6, in addition to May 14, while ¡Viva! Streets will run those same days from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Watch for more announcements at vivastreetsdenver.com.