Ten Walking Tours Around Denver

What better way to explore a city than by taking a walk? Mindy Sink's second edition of Walking Denver arrived just in time for summer adventures in the Mile High City. The book from Wilderness Press features 32 walking tours around Denver, complete with cultural and historic highlights, as well as kid tips from Sink's daughter, Sophie Seymour.
We've chosen ten tours that are great options for visitors, newcomers, natives and anyone who is bored and looking for an informative workout.
Civic Center Park and Golden Triangle: "Trifecta of Art, Politics and Money"
Boundaries: Colfax Avenue, Broadway, 11th Avenue, Cherokee Street
Distance: 1.5 miles
Parking: Metered parking along many streets on this route
Points of interest include Civic Center Park, McNichols Building, Colorado State Capitol Building, Denver City and County Building, Denver Public Library, Denver Art Museum, History Colorado Center, Curious Theatre Company, William Havu Gallery, Walker Fine Art, Cuba Cuba, Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art, Clyfford Still Museum, Byers-Evans House and United States Mint at Denver.
Platte River Valley: "From Gold Rush Bust to Modern Playground"
Boundaries: Wewatta Street, Cherry Creek, South Platte River, Little Raven Street
Distance: 2 miles
Parking: Free on-street parking for two hours along Little Raven Street
Points of interest include Millennium Bridge, Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, Confluent People, Centennial Gardens, Downtown Aquarium, The Children's Museum of Denver, Confluence Park, My Brother's Bar, Platte River Trail, Common Ground, Denver Skatepark, Commons Park and Ink Coffee!
LoHi: "A Taste of the Highlands"
Boundaries: Platte Street, 16th Street/West 32nd Avenue, Clay Street, West 33rd Avenue, Osage Street, Central Street
Distance: 2.5 miles
Parking: Metered two-hour parking on Platte Street
Points of interest include Sushi Sasa, Proto's Pizzeria, The House of Commons, Savory Spice Shop, Sous le Lit, Armitage & McMillan, Wilderness Exchange, Colt & Gray, Masterpiece Deli, Lola, Little Man Ice Cream, Linger, Sushi Ronin, Bar Dough, Tony P's Pizzeria, Zio Romolo's Alley Bar, The Wooden Spoon Café & Bakery, La Mexicana Taqueria, Taqueria Patzcuaro, Panaderia Rosales, Park Burger, Spuntino, Duo, Williams & Graham, Avanti Food & Beverage, Root Down, Prost Brewing Company and Ale House at Amato's.
Sloan's Lake Park: "Pick Your View"
Boundaries: Sheridan Boulevard, West 26th Avenue, West 17th Avenue, Stuart Street/West 20th Avenue/Lakeshore Drive
Distance: 3 miles
Parking: Free parking available in lots around the outskirts of the park
Points of interest include Edgewater Inn, Rupert's at the Edge, GB Fish and Chips, USS Grayling and The Denver.
Tennyson Street: "Amusement in the City"
Boundaries: West 38th Avenue, Tennyson Street, West 46th Avenue, Sheridan Boulevard
Distance: 2.5 miles
Parking: Two-hour free parking is available on Tennyson Street (if you can find any).
Points of interest include Vital Root, Hops & Pie, Denver Cat Company, Block & Larder, Allegro Coffee, West End Tap House, Denver Biscuit Co, Fat Sully's, Atomic Cowboy, Berkeley Supply, Real Baby, BookBar, Swing Thai, Parisi Italian Market & Deli, Mas Kaos Pizzeria + Taqueria, Local 46 and Lakeside Amusement Park.
RiNo: "Art and Food and Music"
Boundaries: Downing Street, Larimer Street, Broadway
Distance: 1 mile
Parking: On street, free meters on Sundays
Points of interest include Fish n' Beer, Tracks, Phil's Place, Oskar Blues Chuburger, Hotbox Roasters, Dio Mio, Infinite Monkey Theorem, The Populist, La Casa de Manuel, Bar Fausto, Finn's Manor, Crema, Our Mutual Friend Brewing Company, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Larimer Lounge, Meadowlark Bar, Denver Central Market, Sushi Rama, Il Posto, Port Side, Topo Designs and Los Chingones.
Five Points, Curtis Park and San Rafael Historic Districts: "A Hub of African American History"
Boundaries: 24th Street, Curtis Street, Downing Street, 22nd Street
Distance: Approximately 2.5 miles
Parking: Free parking available on many streets.
Points of interest include First German Society of the Methodist Episcopal Church/Agape Christian Church, Mestizo-Curtis Park, Black American West Museum, Rolling Pin, Rossonian Building, Denver Firehouse Station No 3, Stiles African American Heritage Center, Belltower Residences, Sanctuary Lofts, Zion Baptist Church, Rosenberg's Bagels and Delicatessen, Cervantes' Masterpiece and Roxy Theatre.
Wyman Historic District and Uptown: "Dine on Restaurant Row and Sleep in a Castle"
Boundaries: East Colfax Avenue, Vine Street, Clarkson Street, East 17th Avenue
Distance: 0.5 mile to 1.5 miles
Parking: Metered parking on Colfax Avenue and free parking on side streets
Points of interest include Tattered Cover Book Store, Twist & Shout, Tacos Tequila Whiskey, SAME Cafe, Pete's Kitchen, Castle Marne Bed and Breakfast, The Thin Man, St. Mark's Coffeehouse, Dos Santos, Talulah Jones, Woodhouse Day Spa, Watercourse, Beast + Bottle and Vine Street Pub.
Washington Park: "Run, Walk, Play Here"
Boundaries: East Virginia Avenue, South University Boulevard, East Mississippi Avenue, South Downing Street
Distance: 3 miles
Parking: Free parking lots on Downing Street side; parking on roads within the park or on side streets outside the park is free.
Points of interest include Washington Park, Dos Chappell Bathhouse, Smith Lake, Washington Park Recreation Center, Grasmere Lake, Washington Park Grille, Devil's Food Bakery, Wish Boutique, Trout's American Sportswear, Sports Plus, Homegrown Tap & Dough, Bonnie Brae Ice Cream, Bonnie Brae Tavern, Eugene Field Branch Library and Eugene Field Cottage.
Platt Park Neighborhood and South Pearl Street: "Step off the Light Rail for Shopping and Dining in South Denver"
Boundaries: East Louisiana Avenue, South Pearl Street, East Iowa Avenue, South Grant Street
Distance: Approximately 1.5 miles
Parking: Free on-street parking.
Points of interest include Duffeyroll Cafe, Kaos Pizzeria, Stella's Coffeehaus, Sushi Den, Izakaya Den, Melrose & Madison, 5 Green Boxes, Bell Studio Gallery, Yardbird, Uno Mas Taqueria, Cameron United Methodist Church, Platt Park and Sarah Platt-Decker Branch Library.
For the complete tours, in-depth descriptions of each point of interest and more, find a copy of Walking Denver at Denver Public Library, Tattered Cover and Barnes and Noble.
