Ten Walking Tours Around Denver

What better way to explore a city than by taking a walk? Mindy Sink's second edition of Walking Denver arrived just in time for summer adventures in the Mile High City. The book from Wilderness Press features 32 walking tours around Denver, complete with cultural and historic highlights, as well as kid tips from Sink's daughter, Sophie Seymour.

We've chosen ten tours that are great options for visitors, newcomers, natives and anyone who is bored and looking for an informative workout.

Civic Center Park and Golden Triangle: "Trifecta of Art, Politics and Money"

Boundaries: Colfax Avenue, Broadway, 11th Avenue, Cherokee Street

Distance: 1.5 miles

Parking: Metered parking along many streets on this route