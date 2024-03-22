Biden Administration Promises Migrant Solutions, Neighborhood Investments During Denver Visit

Globeville and Elyria-Swansea Bridge



Emhoff added that infrastructure projects "disproportionately tear through low-income neighborhoods as well as communities of color." He also talked about food deserts, saying local blight leads to businesses like grocery stores closing, with the 80216 zip code "ranked as one of, if not the most, polluted in the entire country."



According to Johnston, the grant will give the city a chance to redevelop the area around the National Western Campus and the Stockyards Event Center and improve the lives of the residents in the two neighborhoods.