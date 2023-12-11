The Silver Lining to Hosting Micro-Communities: A Spark of Civic Engagement

It's the reason Daniel Reiling decided to try to unseat Ronnie Crawford from the OPNA's vice-president position. "I am running because I am a little bit mad at the mayor because he snuck this by all of us," Reiling says. "A vote for me is a vote for holding the mayor accountable for putting this in our backyards." Reiling, like Montoya, lost by a wide margin — 58 to 29.

"I'm just interested," says Helene Orr , who is the president of a nearby RNO. "What I see is that more people, because of the micro-community, are more concerned and becoming more involved."Orr says her RNO, the Neighbors of Overland North, has also seen a boom in membership and meeting turnouts because of the incoming micro-community.