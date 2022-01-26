Art Attack: Where to Find New Art in Denver This Weekend

This weekend's list of new gallery shows is short and sweet, with an eye on co-ops and local artists. But if you happen to kill these birds with one stone (three new shows are at the same Lakewood location), that just means you have more time to catch up on the stellar list of shows that opened last weekend.
First, though, be sure to work your way through through these worthy new options:
Fired, Hand-Built Clay: An Invitational Exhibition
Niza Knoll Gallery, 915 Santa Fe Drive
Friday, January 28, through February 27
Niza Knoll Gallery in the Art District on Santa Fe ends January with an all-clay invitational exhibition, all the more selective because it focuses only on hand-built works. The ten artists on display — Macy Dorf, Caroline Douglas, Peter Durst, Nancy Enyart, Trish Gans, Leona Lazar, Kristy Melodia, Julia Mulligan, Jean Smith and Carol Warzel — include some better-known names in the local clay community, lending the show an offbeat, personal feel at every turn. A planned Friday-night reception on January 28 has been canceled, but the gallery will be open for regular viewing beginning Friday from 1 to 4 p.m., and continues thereafter at those same hours on Thursdays through Sundays.
Aurora Public Schools Art Educators’ Exhibition
Downtown Aurora Visual Arts (DAVA), 1405 Florence Street, Aurora
Friday, January 28, through March 4
Opening Reception: Friday, January 28, 4 to 7 p.m.
As a tribute to hardworking art teachers in the Aurora Public Schools, DAVA takes a break from its usual displays of art by young students in the organization’s artist-mentored programs every year to focus on the creations those instructors make in their spare time. Considering how much work and personal sacrifice it takes to be a good school teacher these days, such works are a notable accomplishment.
Over, Under, Further, Forever: Women’s Caucus for Art Colorado Members Exhibition
Core New Art Space, Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
Friday, January 28, through February 13
Opening Reception: January 28, 5 to 10 p.m.
WCACO members take over Core on Friday for their annual group exhibition, an all-women extravaganza that shines a light on locals. Two artists among their ranks, veteran ceramicist Jean Smith and the versatile Genevieve Waller, who makes photo-based and performative works, handled the curation, building a good-looking show worthy of a walk-through.
Travis Vermilye, Bound
Jon Teivlle (1931-2021) (A Tribute Exhibition)
Edge Gallery, Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
Friday, January 28, through February 13
Opening Reception: Friday, January 28, 6 to 9 p.m.
Member shows kicking off this weekend at Edge include a selection of monotypes made by Denver-area co-op stalwart Katie Hoffman over the last five years and Travis Vermilye’s solid works that evoke the mycelium networks supporting life under the surface of the forest floor, matched by their augmented-reality digital versions and carbon-neutral NFTs. Meanwhile, member Sue Crosby Doyle donated her member spot to the late Jon Teivlle, who passed away in December at the age of ninety, leaving behind a vast collection of her own outsider paintings; all sales from the show will benefit the Cat Care Society.
Evolving
Next Gallery, Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
Friday, January 28, through February 13
Next co-op members Terra Marks and Christy Lynne Seving juried Evolving, a gallery-wide national group exhibition of works on the theme of slow change. Many local artists are included in the mix. There will be no formal reception, but the gallery is open Fridays from 6 to 10 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.
Kaitlyn Tucek, Somewhereness
Friend of a Friend Gallery, Evans School, 1115 Acoma Street, Suite 234
Saturday, January 29, through February 12
Opening Reception: Saturday, January 29, 7 to 9 p.m.
Visits by Appointment
Versatile artist Kaitlyn Tucek gets a pop-up showcase at the itinerant project space Friend of a Friend Gallery, currently at home at the Evans School. Tucek, who paints on a delicate personal level, includes portraits and poetry to muse on the fleeting qualities of memory. The gallery will host an opening reception Saturday; afterward, FOAF will be open by appointment only.
