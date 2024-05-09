Where to Find Art Around Denver This Weekend

click to enlarge Pico del Hierro-Villa, “Queer Mexican Femme Love,” 2022 Pico del Hierro-Villa

Collage works by Mario Zoots. Mario Zoots

click to enlarge Robin Faye Gates, “The Last Trip,” mixed media on canvas. Robin Faye Gates

click to enlarge Clyfford Still, “PH-950,” 1950, oil on canvas. Clyfford Still Museum, ©City and County of Denver / ARS, NY

click to enlarge Inbal Abergil, "N.O.K-Next Of Kin: Johnson." ©Inbal Abergil, courtesy CPAC

"Not Here," Irene Delka McCray. Firehouse

click to enlarge Sarah Kelly, “Breathing Under Water,” ink on gallery-wrapped raw Montgomery canvas. Sarah Kelly

click to enlarge New work by Gayla Lake and Katie Hoffman at Edge Gallery.

click to enlarge Leslie Van Stelten, “Fluorescent Glow” (detail), oil on aluminum panel. Leslie Van Stelten



This weekend has plenty to get excited about: an exhibition where curators get to show off their art at Union Hall, a new side of the artist to explore at the Clyfford Still Museum, abstractionist extraordinaire Amy Metier in a solo survey at the William Havu Gallery, and a whole turnover of new shows blossoming at the Dairy in Boulder, to name a few.Keep exploring. Here are the details for those shows, plus a lot more art to seek out and see this weekend:Under the direction of curator Jeff Lambson, CU Denver’s student-staffed Experience Gallery partners with Denver Arts & Venues to bring immersive fine-art exhibitions to the Denver Performing Arts Complex. The latest,explores platonic love and friendship within the Chicanx community, which values the grassroots relationships of familial and cultural connections through the eyes of artists Oswaldo Cepeda, Cal Duran, Armando Geneyro, Pico del Hierro-Villa, Arlette Lucero and Cherish Marquez. Curated by students Adira Castillo and Josephine Clark, the exhibition offers a combination of photography, new media, fine art and folk art.As curators and gallerists work behind the scenes to build creative and meaningful exhibitions of work by others, it’s easy to forget that they started out as artists themselves. BRDG Project pays homage to the artist in every curator with, a group show curated by fellow artist/curator Dan Drossman that includes sixteen familiar names from Denver’s arts landscape in the gallery’s East Stage Gallery. Also on the docket through May in the Main Gallery is Metropolitan State University Denver’s BA Thesis Art Exhibition, which will branch out, thanks to BRDG’s utter hospitality.D’art brings its national juried show,, into the Main Gallery for an innovative break from member shows that was curated by a high-profile local art couple: Chris Stevens, the cultural arts manager for Greenwood Village, and art consultant Jennifer Perlow, who narrowed the show down from 308 entries to forty final selections. The couple sought to craft a diverse show that clearly takes the theme — personal high points in the past year — and runs with it. In the East Gallery, Dave Kennedy offers cloud-heavy landscapes and travel scenes alongside Susan Tousley’s array of landscapes, florals and wildlife in both traditional and abstracted forms.Though Clyfford Still is traditionally allied with the Abstract Expressionists in art history and considered a major influence, Still himself preferred not to be lumped in with or compared to other artists of any movement. But, a new exhibition opening this weekend at the Still Museum, takes the opposite side by suggesting that it’s a fair classification, and showing why. Curated by Abstract Expressionism scholar Valerie Hellstein,gives clues to how Still’s work supported the idea of a dialogue with the major art movement.Painter Amy Metier’s full-gallery survey,at William Havu Gallery, revisits works from years of perfecting her relationship with abstraction — in her case, a balanced eye for color, expressive structure set free by intuitional brush technique and the travelogue hiding in her stormy, untethered compositions. Metier says the focus of the paintings included are connected to past art residencies in Ireland, France and Rome.CPAC showcases two photographers doing community-based documentary work in their own styles. Colorado photographer Dona Laurita'sshowcases the experiences of young immigrants as strangers in a strange land by blending silhouetted photo-imagery with personal stories, and New York-based Inbal Abergil'scomprises two bodies of work made while meeting with Gold Star families of relatives lost during World War II and conflicts in Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq. Abergil’s ongoing photo collection,, records personal belongings left behind by soldiers killed in battle, now living second lives as keepsakes of the dead, while a film,, shows how families cope with battle scars, loss and rebuilding.Irene Delka McCray — known for hyperreal portraits and nudes focusing on every last vein, hair, wrinkle and blemish, often amid deshabille drapery — gave special care to the large portraits she made of her mother in her last few Alzheimer’s-ridden months. In sync with Mother’s Day, the exhibitionuses these paintings to shine a light on aging and end stages with stunning beauty and precision. McCray will tell more during an artist talk on May 26 (see above). In the South Gallery, Firehouse fills the rooms with work made by students in the teen art activism program Studio Project with adult facilitators Devin Urioste, Max Coleman and Yazz Atmore.The Dairy galleries host five new openings this weekend, beginning with Sarah Kelly’s, a series of large color-field paintings setting nuanced organic shapes against neutral backgrounds in the Locals Only space. Moving on, Motus Theater presents photography, illustrations, films and animations in line with itsseries, which shares the dramatized stories of undocumented immigrants on stage. Related exhibitions,and, are cultural side trips by two female East Indian artists: Thiagarajan, who delves into Hinduism’s concept of the divine feminine (or Shakti) by picturing contemporary women reflecting the term in folk-art portraits and masks; and Reddy, whose paintings are inspired by shrines representing Indian deities that dot the Indian countryside. Lastly, Joel Dyer’s ongoing photography project,, continues in the storytelling vein with portrayals of undocumented immigrants living in sanctuary.The Chicana women who largely supply the community vibes and original art at Art Contained Del Sol, an upbeat private shipping-container gallery in northwest metro Denver, invite the public to drop on by for the opening of, an exhibition of art made from recycled and found materials, curated by Arlette Lucero and container owner Rebecca Rozales.TAD Projects, the curatorial side interest of artists Tobias Fike and Donald Fodness, sets up shop up the road at Boulder house gallery Marine Street Gallery.offers art objects and performance by Homare Ikeda, Virginia Diaz Saiki, Thomas Scharfenberg, Mary Elias Letera and Luke Warren that take on the concept of “provisional painting,” a tossed-off style not necessarily based on achieving artistic excellence. Oh, yes, it’s going to be bonkers-fun.Catch a new round of shows at the Edge, Next and Core co-op galleries at the 40 West Hub in Lakewood this weekend, beginning with a daily double of a duet with ceramic artist Gayla Lemke and painter Katie Hoffman. Lemke offers a variety of new work, including fiery busts of Brunhild-esque super women, stacked towers, hope stones and monotypes on ceramic surfaces, while Hoffman has painted up a storm of her signature fairy-tale ladies staring off into the distance dreamily with cats on their laps and birds on their heads.At Next Gallery, painter Leslie Van Stelten captures neon night people carousing in moody nonchalance on the deep blue streets and clubs or eating Chinese food, as caught on camera through the glass from outside. Terra Marks muses on liminal between-season changes in the atmosphere in works using a variety of mediums, with live plants and seed mixes for sale on the side. It all ties into the idea of seasons passing on the afternoon of May 18, when the gallery will host a larger pop-up plant and art sale.Core celebrates architectural and geometric mid-century art trends with the fifth annualshow, juried by William Logan ofmagazine and curated by legacy participants Jude Barton and Chuck McCoy. This year’s call for entries went national, meaning there’ll be a wider spread of artists on board, including old favorites and national newcomers.