Where to See Fireworks on Fourth of July Weekend

If you’re a fan of fireworks, this year’s Fourth of July could fizzle, fast. Most of the big shows — in Black Hawk, in Glendale, in Aurora — have been canceled or postponed because of concerns over COVID-19.

In Denver, the grand Independence Eve celebration traditionally held in Civic Center Park has become a virtual concert, “Together in Hope,” a partnership of Denver7, the Civic Center Conservancy, Community First Foundation and a variety of local performing arts organizations, chief among them the Colorado Symphony.

“The Colorado Symphony has provided the soundtrack for Independence Day celebrations for nearly 100 years,” says Anthony Pierce, Colorado Symphony chief artistic officer. “As our country grapples with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, we felt it was more important than ever to bring the healing power of music and art to our community. By bringing together political leaders and local arts organizations, we hope to provide a bit of comfort and joy during these difficult times.”

The digital performance, which airs at 7 p.m. Friday, July 3, on Channel 7 and on YouTube at 8 p.m., then repeats on July 4, includes the Colorado Ballet, Opera Colorado and Cleo Parker Robinson Dance all collaborating with the Colorado Symphony; mezzo-soprano Michelle deYoung singing “God Bless America” with the Colorado Symphony String Ensemble at Red Rocks; and instrumental pieces with the Colorado Symphony Brass Ensemble, also at Red Rocks.

But if you want to see fireworks in person, it’s not impossible. Here are some options:

Fourth of July Bandimere: Although Littleton's Red, White and You bash is canceled, Bandimere Speedway will host the Jet Car Nationals on Saturday, July 4, and that includes a fireworks show starting at 9:45 p.m. Tickets to the event are $18 to $33, with parking $15 — but if you can snag a spot near C-470 and Morrison Road, you can see these for free.

Fourth of July Berthoud: Fireworks are still a go at Berthoud’s annual celebration, but this year you won’t be able to gather at the launch site. Instead, the pyrotechnics will be launched higher than ever so that they can be seen from around town. The show starts at 9:15 p.m. (dusk) on Friday, July 3, and is free; for information, go to berthoud.org.

Fourth of July Brighton: The show starts at dusk on Saturday, July 4, and is offered in a “home edition.” That means you’ll be able to view the pyrotechnics three ways — looking toward east Brighton or streaming on the city’s website and Facebook page. Find out more at brightonco.gov.

Fourth of July Castle Rock: A brief fireworks display will launch from Santa Fe Quarry Mesa; the free show, which starts at 9:30 p.m. on July 4, can be seen from most locations in town; go to crgov.com for information.

Fourth of July Firestone: The eighteenth annual 4th at Firestone starts at 6:30 p.m. July 4 in Miner's Park, with fireworks set for 9:30 p.m. Find out more here.

Fourth of July Highlands Ranch: A thirty-minute show will launch at dusk on July 4 from Mountain Vista High School.

Fourth of July Parker: A thirty-minute show will begin at dusk on July 4 near the Pinery south of town.

Fourth of July Windsor: Fireworks will be launched from the highest point in town starting at 9:10 p.m. on July 4; go to recreationliveshere.com.

Some private country clubs in the area are still hosting shows; another option is to grab a spot right outside the gates!