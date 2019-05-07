A Wicked-Good Deal on Wicked Tickets

Are you bewitched by the thought of seeing Wicked but too strapped to buy tickets for the big Broadway musical, which returns to the Buell Theatre on May 8? Starting tomorrow, a limited number of $25 seats will be offered for each performance in a day-of lottery.

Here's how you can get in on this wicked-good deal: Appear at the Buell box office two and a half hours before the performance with a valid ID, then print your name on a card, along with whether you'd like to buy one or two tickets. Your card will be placed in a lottery drum; two hours before the performance, names will be drawn for that show's tickets. If you're chosen, you'll have to pay on the spot, and you'll have to pay cash. But this is still a wicked-good deal.

If you want to try for opening-night tickets, get to the box office by 5 p.m. on May 8. You have two chances on May 9, since there's a 2 p.m. matinee (arrive by 11:30 a.m.) as well as a 7:30 p.m. performance. The show runs through June 9; for the complete schedule, go to denvercenter.org.

Learn more about Wicked — and why this is one lottery you'll want to try — at WickedTheMusical.com.