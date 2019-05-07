 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
A Wicked-Good Deal on Wicked TicketsEXPAND
DCPA

A Wicked-Good Deal on Wicked Tickets

Patricia Calhoun | May 7, 2019 | 2:21pm
AA

Are you bewitched by the thought of seeing Wicked but too strapped to buy tickets for the big Broadway musical, which returns to the Buell Theatre on May 8? Starting tomorrow, a limited number of $25 seats will be offered for each performance in a day-of lottery.

Here's how you can get in on this wicked-good deal: Appear at the Buell box office two and a half hours before the performance with a valid ID, then print your name on a card, along with whether you'd like to buy one or two tickets. Your card will be placed in a lottery drum; two hours before the performance, names will be drawn for that show's tickets. If you're chosen, you'll have to pay on the spot, and you'll have to pay cash. But this is still a wicked-good deal.

If you want to try for opening-night tickets, get to the box office by 5 p.m. on May 8. You have two chances on May 9, since there's a 2 p.m. matinee (arrive by 11:30 a.m.) as well as a 7:30 p.m. performance. The show runs through June 9; for the complete schedule, go to denvercenter.org.

Learn more about Wicked — and why this is one lottery you'll want to try — at WickedTheMusical.com.

 
Patricia Calhoun co-founded Westword in 1977; she’s been the editor ever since. She’s a regular on the weekly CPT12 roundtable Colorado Inside Out, played a real journalist in John Sayles’s Silver City, once interviewed President Bill Clinton while wearing flip-flops, and has been honored with numerous national awards for her columns and feature-writing.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >