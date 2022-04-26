Support Us

Willow Pill Brings RuPaul's Drag Race Crown Back to Denver

April 26, 2022 7:01AM

Willow Pill is the second queen from Denver to win RuPaul's Drag Race. Courtesy of VH1
Before Season 14 of the reality TV competition RuPaul's Drag Race started airing, contestant Willow Pill told Westword that she planned to follow in her drag sister Yvie Oddly's footsteps, and take home the crown. This past Friday, April 22nd, the Denver native did just that. Gay bars around Colorado erupted in applause and cheers as Pill was crowned America's Next Drag Superstar, three years after her fellow Denver queen Oddly was given the same title.

"Being on Drag Race was something Yvie and I had talked about for years," Pill told us in January. "I think we both knew it was going to happen. It just felt like she was on, and she was going to pass the torch to me." Pill will be coming home to Denver in June to headline the Pride edition of Tracks' monthly drag showcase, Drag Nation.

The 26-year-old Pill was up against four other queens in Friday's finale (the first five-person finale in the franchise's history), where each queen performed an original number specifically written for them. Pill performed the cheeky and charming "I Hate People," wearing a gown with two mannequin heads that paid tribute to Oddly's iconic finale look from Season 11. RuPaul chose his top two queens, Pill and British import Lady Camden, to compete in a final lip sync battle to ABBA's "Gimme, Gimme, Gimme." To raise the stakes even more, RuPaul announced that this year's winner would not take home the usual $100,000 cash prize, but instead $150,000, the largest cash prize in the show's history. For the first time, the runner up also received a cash prize of $50,000.

Fans of Drag Race were quick to notice the parallels between this final two and that of Season 11, Oddly and Brooke Lynn Hytes. Both Oddly and Pill are Denver queens whose quirky, off-beat styles of drag are largely inspired by their struggles with chronic illness. Oddly spoke openly of her battle with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome during her time on Drag Race, as did Pill with her experience with the rare kidney disease cystinosis (which inspired the name "Pill"). Their opponents, Hytes and Camden, are both poised international queens (Hytes is Canadian) with a background in ballet. Oddly and Pill were both considered underdogs, as they hadn't won as many challenges as their competition. As Oddly pointed out on Twitter, "Apparently Denver births iconically weird and chronically ill queens who don't win challenges...we win SEASONS."
click to enlarge Willow Pill and Yvie Oddly are friends, family, and frequent collaborators. - BRIAN DEGENFELDER
Willow Pill and Yvie Oddly are friends, family, and frequent collaborators.
Brian Degenfelder
Pill is the fourth queen from Denver to appear on RuPaul's Drag Race, including Oddly, Nina Flowers, and Kahanna Montrese. The first, Nina Flowers from Season 1, also made it all the way to the finale of her season. While Pill recently relocated to Chicago, she will always be a Denver queen, and hopefully her win will inspire producers to cast more Colorado drag performers on future seasons of Drag Race. The Mile High City is thrilled to see the Drag Race crown go to another exceptional representative of Denver's twisted, fashion-forward, psychedelic drag.

For more information on Willow Pill, visit her website. Follow Tracks on Instagram for updates about June's Drag Nation, including when tickets will be available for purchase.
