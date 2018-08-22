Zip 37 Is Closing After One Last Bash on Navajo Street

Jennifer Melton was a founding member of Zip 37, when the fledgling artist co-op joined Pirate: Contemporary Art and Edge Gallery on the 3600 block of Navajo Street in north Denver 23 years ago. In her estimation, Zip 37 has changed very little since then, outside of the ongoing parade of artists coming and going over more than two decades.

“From my point of view, I think we’d want to be remembered as being accessible, though that’s kind of a boring word to use,” Melton says. “Compared to a lot of those angst-ridden artists out there, we’ve always had a rather happy, upbeat atmosphere at Zip 37 — more so than a lot of galleries. We have a kind of homeyness, a pleasant, homespun feel.”

That might well be Zip 37’s legacy in the coming years. The gallery, named Best Place to Buy Affordable Art in the Best of Denver 2018, is shutting its doors for good on Sunday, August 26. But unlike the other galleries that left Navajo Street after rents were raised last year and found new homes in Lakewood, Zip members have decided that they will not be resurrecting their homey, friendly co-op.