Best Movie Theater — Comfort
With all the satisfying and eclectic programming at the Sie FilmCenter, you need to keep your attention on the screen — which means you can’t be distracted by uncomfortable surroundings. While some mainstream theaters are putting in fancy recliners, the Sie recognizes that those are more an excuse to grab forty winks than watch the program. So instead, it’s kept the same comfy leather seats in its theaters for years; they’re perfect for sinking into and soaking up the film. But the Sie isn’t entirely averse to change; it recently remodeled the forty-seat Clausen theater with slightly larger Italian leather seats, which make you feel like you’re sitting in that private screening room that you dream of installing in your basement someday.
Readers’ Choice: Alamo Drafthouse