Best Ethiopian Restaurant
For years, Ras Kassa’s was the only Ethiopian option for folks in Boulder County — but then the quaint eatery, run by chef Tsehay Hailu, was forced to close in early 2015 because of redevelopment (you can thank the new Google office campus for that). Hailu limped along for more than a year in a temporary location at Boulder’s Broker Inn with a takeout-only menu, and while the food was still great, we’re glad to see Ras Kassa’s settle in at its new permanent home in Lafayette. Customers who’ve followed Hailu for nearly thirty years can once again enjoy Ethiopian hospitality with honey wine, tangy injera bread and some of the best vegetarian offerings around — no small feat in Boulder County. Meat lovers will also enjoy the spicy kitfo with collard greens, housemade cheese and rich lamb stew. Welcome back, Ras Kassa’s.
Readers’ Choice: Queen of Sheba