Best Cannabis Tour
In the early days of recreational sales in Colorado, a few companies popped up to show pot tourists around town. Colorado Cannabis Tours did such a good job that it’s now added six more locations, including Washington, D.C, Oakland, San Francisco, Portland and Las Vegas. Founder Michael Eymer and co-owner Heidi Keyes have contracted with a series of hotels that allow tourists to use cannabis (but don’t advertise it), but that’s just the start of the fun. Their tours load a thirty-person bus for a bud-filled bash that includes a visit to a dispensary and a grow operation, a glass-blowing demonstration, mid-trip munchies and gravity bong hits aboard the bus. And after a long day of smoking weed and touring the town, Colorado Cannabis offers even more options for weed-friendly fun, including such world-renowned classes as Puff, Pass and Paint, Cooking With Cannabis, and Puff, Pass and Pottery. All aboard!
coloradocannabistours.com
Readers’ Choice: My 420 Tours