Best TLC at the Airport
It’s ironic that CATS — the Canine Airport Therapy Squad — is all about dogs, but there’s no question that airports can be stressful places. Sometimes you work your way through the TSA line with your bare feet and plastic baggie full of toiletries only to find that your flight’s been bumped back by three hours. When that happens, you just want to stare into a puppy’s eyes and get a little of the lovin’ that only man’s (and woman’s) best friend can deliver. And there’s nothing ironic about that. Over the past year, the Denver airport’s squad of certified therapy dogs and their volunteer handlers have roamed the concourses, offering harried travelers dog hugs and sweet relief. The program has been so successful that it’s been expanded…to more dogs, not cats.