Best Theater for Adults
A number of local theaters have taken up the flag for civil, women’s, gay and lesbian, racial and immigrant rights in these murky and difficult times, but it’s fair to say that Curious, under artistic director Chip Walton, got there first, taking risks and talking politics under the slogan “No Guts, No Story.” At twenty, Curious continues to tackle new, grown-up challenges, without presenting predictable, preachy work. Through April 15, it’s offering Tony Kushner’s The Intelligent Homosexual’s Guide to Capitalism and Socialism With a Key to the Scriptures. Remember the Lakewood baker who refused to make a cake for a gay couple, a case that’s gone all the way to the Supreme Court? Come September, Curious will stage The Cake, by up-and-coming playwright Bekah Brunstetter. “Faith, family and frosting collide in this timely new comedy,” Curious hints. Sounds delicious…and very adult.
Readers’ Choice: Curious Theatre Company