Best New Boutique
Denver retail entrepreneur Shana Colbin Dunn opened her first store, the accessory-heavy Kismet, in 2006 in Highlands Square, and it grew over the years into a three-store Denver metro empire based on good management and impeccable merchandise. But when she moved into Stanley Marketplace last year, it was with a different concept and a new name. True is all about de-stressing and simplifying life, offering clean, beautiful clothing and Colbin Dunn’s greatest proven strength — well-curated accessories and jewelry — while also addressing women’s wellness through pampering products, books and workshops. It’s a cutting-edge business for tough emotional times, and stay tuned: A second True is opening its doors this spring in the LoHi Marketplace in Highland, with more of the same.