Best Doggie Doula
Family Pupz
When you’re expecting, you have plenty to think about…but have you considered your pet? Family Pupz has. This LoHi business offers puppy preschool, puppy training and adult dog training, but its real specialty is preparing the entire family — particularly pets — for a blessed event. Its Doggy Doula service offers three trimesters of support, including creating a dog-training plan in the first trimester to modify any unwanted behaviors (the pet’s, not yours), preparing your dog for a newborn by practicing with a doll and baby equipment (second trimester), planning for your dog’s care while you’re acquiring a newborn, and then creating “a positive association between the baby and the dog.” Oh, baby!
347-405-3760
familypupz.com