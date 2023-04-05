Navigation
Best Museum Shop

Denver Art Museum

Denver Art Museum

Most of the time you go to the Denver Art Museum to explore its widespread, awesome collection of art spanning centuries of creation. Other times, though, you could just be stopping in to purchase a present from the gift shop, because the DAM's store is perfect for perusing when you aren't sure what to get someone. There's something for everyone here, including puzzles, books, posters, jewelry, sculptures, pins, mugs, shape-shifting toys, clothing, housewares and more. Need to buy something for someone who seemingly has everything? This is your one-stop shop for kids and adults alike.

Best Celebrity Welcome at a Museum

Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum

Ready for takeoff? Wings Over the Rockies is full of cool artifacts, both historic and futuristic, that celebrate space and provide an ideal escape for technocrats and other geeks. But those who like to stay more grounded will find plenty of amusement opportunities here, too, including a great gift shop and an introductory video by none other than Harrison Ford.

7711 East Academy Boulevard
303-360-5360
wingsmuseum.org/

Best New Art Space/Gallery

The Medusa Collective

The Medusa Collective opened in January 2022 and has been mounting stunning exhibitions that showcase local artists ever since. Created by artists Amanda Wolf and Gina Ilczyszyn, Medusa is more than a gallery; it also has nine private studios for artists to rent, as well as an area dedicated to workshops. The next workshop will take place in May with visionary artist Emily Kell, who will lead a class on creating talismans. Opening nights for Medusa exhibitions, which sometimes include live music and fire performers, are always memorable.

7140 Hooker Street, Westminster
themedusacollective.com

Best New Private Gallery/Event Space

Ant Life

Courtesy of Ant Life

What would you do after spending 999 days riding around the world on a bicycle? Jacob Lemanski took a hit of acid and decided to show the world his art: enormous, psychedelic ant farms. A former engineer, Lemanski used his savings to create Ant Life, a private event space that doubles as a gallery for his beloved ant farms as well as his other art, which includes luminescent light spaces, tapestries he calls "space screens," clothing, beanbags and more. Lemanski has kept the spot booked and busy, hosting everything from wedding receptions to psychedelic mushroom events. He hopes to make Ant Life an established brand, and given that Colorado has legalized several psychedelics, he could well be on his way.

2150 Market Street
antlife.space

Best Museum of Iconic Colorado Artists

Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art

Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art

Founded by director and curator Hugh Grant in 1996 and opened to the public twenty years ago, the Kirkland Museum isn't just dedicated to its namesake, artist Vance Kirkland, but also to artworks by Colorado artists from multiple major movements, many of whom were contemporaries of Kirkland's. Everything here flows together seamlessly, given that the museum's layout is similar to a living space or series of salons. Here you'll find highly creative sculpture, paintings, drawings, ceramics, fiber art, furniture and more. The entire collection, which also includes international works of decorative art, is worth a visit any time, but the current exhibition, Vance Kirkland's Cosmos, which includes a never-before-seen collection from the influential artist, is a must-see before it closes on May 28.

Best Photography Gallery

Gallery 6

Gallery 6 had quite the year in 2022, moving from its East Sixth Avenue venue on the edge of Cherry Creek to the heart of the Art District on Santa Fe, where it's had a hearty reception since reopening in May. The space is far larger than the gallery's previous digs, providing ample room for photography from the likes of Denver art-scene veterans Tony Eitzel, Dave Stephens, Kevin Schwalbe and Scott Wilson. Wilson is a co-owner of the gallery, and his stunning "Anger Management," a photo that captures the ferocious beauty of a wild Mustang kicking up dust, nabbed him the Open Photographer of the Year honors at the 2022 Sony World Photography Awards.

918 West 8th Avenue
303-408-3486
denversartdistrict.org/gallery-6

Best Underground Nightlife Photographer

Shadows Gather

A denizen of Denver's underground nightlife, Shadows Gather has been sneaking into clubs since before she was legally allowed in. And she continues to revel in the club scene, taking spur-of-the-moment Instax photographs of the raucous moments, faces and T&A of the queer and punk communities. She's gained a big following on Instagram for her snapshots of rebellion that echo the stylings of influential New York photographer Nan Goldin. Her pics have also gotten her flagged on social media, however, given their subject matter, which ranges from a person sniffing poppers to someone doing a bump of blow off a blade. Each picture pulls you in and nudges you to unleash your own badass inner club kid.

Best Arts Program for Youth

PlatteForum's ArtLab

Sigri Strand

Denver is chock-full of arts organizations that have become a solid foundation for the future of the city's art scene, and PlatteForum is dedicated to serving youth through its ArtLab program. Students, often coming from Title I schools, are given the opportunity to study in a year-long internship under the guidance of professional artists in PlatteForum's residency program, which attracts creators from around the world. About thirty students are selected each year, and 95 percent graduate from high school and attend college. The program also provides its interns with mental health services, RTD passes, rideshares and a food pantry.

Best Blossoming Artist Residency

Denver Botanic Gardens' Land Line

© Denver Botanic Gardens. Photo by Scott Dressel-Martin

Artist residencies lift up creative people by allowing them the time and freedom to make quality work. The terms may vary, but for established creators in the visual arts who maintain practices that focus on our relationship to the natural world, Land Line at the Denver Botanic Gardens is a lifeline, with an honorarium and nearly unlimited access to the DBG's public spaces, collections and research materials. Artists who specialize in botanical illustration also have the opportunity to work with the School of Botanical Art & Illustration alongside the Gardens' research and conservation team.

Best Nonprofit Gallery

RedLine Contemporary Art Center

Courtesy RedLine Contemporary Art Center

After fifteen years, RedLine is still going strong in its mission of fostering the next generation of Denver artists. Each year, its resident artists not only create magnificent works, but they engage with the surrounding community through RedLine's array of programs, including Youth Art Mentoring, which pairs students with professional artists who work with them on a year-long project centered on social justice issues. And the artists often tend to continue giving back after their residencies; alumni include Denver art community leaders like muralist Thomas "Detour" Evans, collage artist Mario Zoots, and Anthony Garcia, who created Birdseed Collective, a nonprofit that implements arts-based community outreach programs.

