Best Bar for Playing Games

With cheap drinks, sticky floors and a decided lack of frills, Monkey Bar, the Santa Fe art district's premier dive, has been a constant in the rapidly changing neighborhood. Although the bar doesn't host any official leagues, patrons can partake in a plethora of games, most of which are free to play. Darts, billiards, ping-pong and foosball tend to attract a crowd near the entrance, while beer pong and giant Jenga spill out onto the back patio. There are also video games like N64 and four-person Pac-Man, all available on a first-come, first-served basis. Gather your friends — human or canine, as the bar is dog-friendly — and come monkey around, or start an informal league of your own. Loser buys a round of pickle shots.