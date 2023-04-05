Best Distillery Taproom

Meagan and Patrick Miller were inspired to open what became America's first single pot whiskey distillery, Talnua in Arvada, while on their honeymoon in Ireland. At the distillery's tasting room, spirits are highlighted in a collection of reimagined takes on the classic Old Fashioned, with such options as the Elvis, in which whiskey is infused with plantains and peanut butter that has been fat-washed with bacon; the Wasabi Tsunami, made with wasabi popcorn-infused gin; and the Lemon Espress Old Fashioned, which combines Hunter Bay Moose Drool coffee and lemon oleo.