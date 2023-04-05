Best Edible Arrangement

What began as a love of the outdoors and also the kitchen blossomed into a botanical-inspired bakery, aptly named the Botanical Bakery of Denver. Located inside South Broadway plant shop Birdsall & Co., the bakery, which opened in September 2022, spreads whimsy and joy with its tasty pastries and events. Owner and baker Dylah Ray finds inspiration in nature to bring unique flavor pairings to a daily offering of mini pies, scones and croissants. Plant-forward pastries come topped with fresh herbs and colorful edible flowers, like the signature lavender shortbread pansy cookies, so you can have your plant and eat it, too.