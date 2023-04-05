Best French Restaurant

French fare is having a moment in Denver, and while there are a variety of new additions to the scene, Bistro Vendôme's recent move to a new location has given it fresh energy. After shuttering the original locale in Larimer Square, chef and restaurateur Jennifer Jasinski and partner Beth Gruitch's restaurant is back in Park Hill and better than ever. With fresh and modern decor and an updated menu from chef Jeremy Wolgamot, this is the place to go for classic French, including steak frites and coq au vin alongside dishes like allium soup and bourride (fish stew).