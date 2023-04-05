Best French Restaurant

Some of the best Turkish food around can be found at a strip mall in Englewood. The family-owned and -operated Bosphorus serves huge portions at extremely reasonable prices. Dig into tender lamb shish kebabs, juicy stuffed grape leaves and freshly sliced lamb and beef gyros on puffy pitas, and pair it all with strong Turkish coffee. There's limited seating for dine-in, so takeout is the safest bet, but if you do manage to snag one of the few tables, you'll get to enjoy the best feature of Bosphorus: its attentive and hospitable staff, which is willing to go to any lengths to make you feel like family.