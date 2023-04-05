Best New Coffeehouse

Since opening in November 2022, this cafe has quickly become a force in the vibrant Denver coffee scene. Owners Kristin Lacy and Vivi Lemus channeled their love for Guatemala and community into creating Convivio, named for the tradition of get-togethers centered around food and drink. Lemus focuses on her roots for Latin-inspired eats, while Lacy brings her background in coffee agriculture and retail work to source teas and beans from Guatemala. From mural-adorned walls to Latino artwork, Convivio Café provides a home away from home in its West Highland location. It's also become a hub for Central American immigrants and culture, with a mission to set tables where all are welcome.