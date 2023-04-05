Best Tacos

A two-year-old food truck that debuted just as birria tacos were taking hold all over social media and restaurant menus, Kiké's Red Tacos really does them right. Enrique Silva Figueroa (aka Kike) spent his whole life working in restaurants and managing kitchens in Jalisco, Mexico. Now, with the help of his family — including son Cesar Silva González — his birria has a whole lot of passionate fans. While the truck's menu is limited, the family plans to open a brick-and-mortar this year, which will allow them to expand the taco temptations.