Best Summer Camp for Young Mariachis

While Denver has a few options for school kids wanting to learn to play in a mariachi ensemble, true musicians will want to head for the hills. Rocky Ridge, which already hosted summer jazz and classical-music camps for all ages and levels, now offers Nuestras Raíces: Música Mariachi, a six-day beginning program for kids ages ten to fifteen, taught in a mountain setting at the foot of Longs Peak. Presented in collaboration with Denver's Latino Cultural Arts Center, Música Mariachi offers a full summer-camp experience and a valuable fundamental learning opportunity.rockyridge.org