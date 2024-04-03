Best CBD Product

Cannabis-infused baths have never been better, thanks to extraction technology and the #treatyoself movement. IoVia takes that to the next level by combining 100 milligrams each of CBD and THC with minerals and aloe vera, lavender and tree tea in its restorative bath salts. Founded by former medical marijuana provider and dispensary owner Don Novak, IoVia is more about the wellness side of cannabis than getting stoned, and that cannabinoid and mineral-rich lather is great for the skin and helpful with inflammation. Still, users of THC bath products, especially women, have reported edibles-like highs after a warm soak, so be prepared to relax extra hard if you go over the recommended serving size (we won't tell).
ioviasolutions.com