 Best Possible Celebration of Denver 2024 | Museum of Denver | Best of Denver®
Best Possible Celebration of Denver

Museum of Denver

It's got a brand-spanking-new website, an impressive lineup of supporters and a lot of big ideas. So far, though, the Museum of Denver only exists in cyberspace — but it's a concept worthy of becoming a physical reality. Whenever local historian Jason Hanson traveled to different cities, he would always visit their museums, and he always wondered why Denver didn't have its own; he pitched the idea for a Museum of Denver to other civic-minded volunteers like former Denver City Council members Kendra Black and Mary Beth Susman. Now all it needs is a lot of funding and maybe, just maybe, permission from the city to take over the McNichols Building, putting a facility devoted to Denver in the heart of the city and adding another landmark to Civic Center Park.

museumofdenver.org

Best E-Scooter Route

Downtown Denver Tour

This collection of bike lanes, trails and shared-use sidewalks provides an invigorating tour of downtown Denver with minimal risk of being hit by a car. Start at Union Station and take 20th Street to the South Platte River Trail for a quick ride through Commons Park, then hop on the Cherry Creek Trail by Elitch Gardens and take it to West 14th Avenue and Civic Center Park. Circle the Capitol, the Denver City & County Building and the Denver Art Museum, then head back downtown. You can't hit the 16th Street Mall, but you can get close by taking 15th Street to Wynkoop Street, then ride through McGregor Square to Coors Field and return to Union Station. Lookin' good, Denver!

Best Tours of Denver

Aaron's GreenRides

Want to see ground-level Denver but would rather have someone else do the work? With Aaron's GreenRides, you can choose from seventeen pedicab tours, including South Broadway, City Park, Capitol HIll and the South Platte Trail — enjoying the ride while learning about Denver history. Aaron's pedicabs come equipped with lights and music, and also offer VIP treatment for weddings, birthday parties and private events.

aaronsgreenrides.com

Best Way to Explore Colorado's Agricultural Roots

CSU Spur

Yeehaw! Although the transformation of the National Western Center is far from complete, Colorado State University's contribution is done, and it's corralled quite a following. In the three buildings that comprise CSU Spur — Terra, Hydro and Vida — you can learn all about water, growing food, health, sustainability and veterinary medicine. At Vida, you can view animal surgeries through a window (and a monitor) and watch horses engage in equine therapy; at Terra, you can explore a rooftop garden and discover what's wrong with your planet; at Hydro, you can explore how water shortages are endangering the planet. Admission is always free, with special activities on 2nd Saturdays.

4777 National Western Drive
970-297-4321
csuspur.org

Best Low-Tech Reason to Have a Denver Public Library Card

Cookbook Collection

Given the high cost of dining out these days, it might be time to up your cooking game. Whether you're planning a dinner party, looking for easy weekday dinners or want to master Indian food, visit the Denver Public Library — with 25 branches and two bookmobiles citywide — for inspiration. Among the latest in the collection of over 7,200 cookery titles are Misunderstood Vegetables:  How to Fall in Love with Sunchokes, Rutabaga, Eggplant and More, and Cool Food: Erasing Your Carbon Footprint One Bite at a Time.

denverlibrary.org

Best High-Tech Reason to Have a Denver Public Library Card

Tutor.com

The Denver Public Library has live tutors available online from 3 to 10 p.m. every day, offering homework help in a wide range of subjects, as well as test preparation for kindergartners through twelfth-graders. Adult learners, job seekers and college students can also benefit from the rigorously vetted tutors, who must show proficiency in their subject area and expertise in an online environment.

denverlibrary.org

Best Workforce Program

Denver Indian Center

Since 1983, the Denver Indian Center has supported the Native community by offering guidance, support and a place where people can meet and honor Indigenous cultures. But the facility also offers help for maneuvering the world outside its doors: Members of federally recognized tribes can choose to join Parenting in Two Worlds, Honoring Fatherhood and the Workforce Program, which includes career counseling, résumé workshops, GED assistance, and funding for job training.

Best Way to Beat Your Swords Into Plowshares

Guns to Gardens Metro Denver

Want to get rid of that gun you inherited? Help make the community safer by transforming your unwanted (and unloaded) firearm into a garden tool by dropping it off at a Guns to Gardens event. Trained volunteers dismantle the parts, which are forged into garden tools. It's anonymous, and you'll receive a gift card for your surrender.

gunstogardensdenver.org

Best Cremation Memorials

Memento Mori

The sculptural glass works that Danelle Rains makes for Memento Mori are aglow with color, but what really catches your attention are the sparkling flecks found in the swirling hues. They add a potent energy to the pieces, and once you discover what they are, you'll know why: The flecks are cremation ashes, which Rains adds to the glass so that people can display and honor their loved ones (people or pets) rather than keep them hidden away in an urn.

mementomoriglass.com

Best Exorcist

Chad Ripperger

The devil you say! Yes, the Archdiocese of Denver has a priest who's an exorcism expert. In a video that's been viewed more than a million times, Chad Ripperger describes one of the more frightening exorcisms he's performed. "There was a full-blown, preternatural manifestation right there, and the demon was screaming," he says. "If that doesn't strike the fear of God in you, nothing will." Well, some of Ripperger's other statements about how Hitler and homosexuality released "demons" in the world might give you a few chills, too.

archden.org/chad-alec-ripperger

Best Of Denver®

Best Of

