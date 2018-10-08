The Hate U Give Gives Powerful Voice to a Young Woman’s Outrage

The movies have long lied that an impassioned speech can change everything. George Tillman Jr.’s fierce, clear-eyed The Hate U Give, based on Angie Thomas’s acclaimed young-adult novel, surges toward a climactic Hollywood monologue as its hero, sixteen-year-old Starr (Amandla Stenberg), finds her voice and dares to speak truth to power. Starr witnessed a white cop gunning down her childhood friend Khalil (Algee Smith), the latest of far too many unarmed black men to suffer such a fate. Her father (Russell Hornsby) has urged her to tell her truth, to let her light shine, one of many urgent lessons he’s taught her and her half-brother, Seven (Lamar Johnson). The first of these we see, in the film’s potent opening scene, concerns how to demonstrate a non-threatening obedience to police. But Starr still is scared, for many reasons, most more complex than studio movies usually bother with. When events push her at last to seize a literal megaphone, to share her anger and pain with the world, the world responds as it might in real life. All the troubles around her just keep getting worse.

Something crucial is changed, though: Starr herself — and quite possibly young viewers (and readers) stirred by her story. The Hate U Give doesn’t promise that a speech can triumph over systemic injustice. Instead, it suggests with all the persuasive power of storytelling, that finding it within yourself to speak hard truths is only the beginning. Starr learns, over the course of the film and book, that fighting for change demands a lifetime commitment.

Starr’s life, like any of ours, bustles with more people and incidents and conflicting impulses than a traditional movie can hold. Both Thomas’s book and Tillman’s film honor that. Both also dare to go on a while. The film runs 132 minutes, but everything in it is vital. If anything, another fifteen minutes might have fleshed out key relationships and clarified some rushed plot points. While Starr lives in a mostly black neighborhood, she attends Williamson, a mostly white private school, where she finds it imperative never to appear ghetto, avoiding all slang even when the white kids she’s befriended talk about her kicks or her boo. The Hate U Give takes time to focus on the nuances of Starr’s life, on the ways Williamson has split her consciousness, on the effort of code-switching, on the layers of self that Starr must sort through in everyday interactions. The film digs into a family life of uncles and half-brothers, on the backstories and hard choices Starr’s parents have made (Regina Hall is movingly worried as the mother), on local gang politics and the ethics of snitching, on the pressures that turn some kids to crime, on friends from the neighborhood and from posh Williamson, on going to prom with a sweet but goony white boy who is played by the same actor starring as this generation’s Archie Andrews (Riverdale’s KJ Apa).