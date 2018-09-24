The Sisters Brothers Upends the Masculine Codes of the Western

The Western may be a uniquely American film tradition, but the genre often has been at its best in the hands of foreign directors who examine that era of outlaws and westward expansion from an outsider’s lens. Sergio Leone, for one, saw something deeply compelling in the blurred lines between good and evil, where so many American directors that came before him exploited the dichotomy, exalting one set of men as heroes and demonizing the others simply as bad guys.

But the American West, that expanse of isolation and sweeping beauty, always had potential for more humane stories. France’s Jacques Audiard has now tossed his Stetson into the ring with the surprisingly kind and moving The Sisters Brothers, based on the novel by Patrick deWitt. Ultimately a story about brotherhood, friendship and the insecurity of life in a violent place, the film injects a sweetness and innocence into the genre, mostly through one stellar performance by John C. Reilly.

Reilly plays Eli, one half of the Sisters brothers, a crack-shot murderer for hire who tempers the erratic sensibilities of Charlie Sisters (Joaquin Phoenix), whose anger is as quick as his gun. The brothers are commissioned by their boss, the Commodore (Rutger Hauer), to find and torture a pioneer chemist, Hermann Kermit Warm (Riz Ahmed), to extract the man’s chemical formula for discovering gold. Warm is already being tracked by another Commodore man, John Morris, played by Jake Gyllenhaal with a precise and effective mid-Atlantic accent that nicely contrasts the folksiness of the brothers and Warm’s own casual, accent-less language. Although the three Commodore men have murdered and schemed and stolen, they’re depicted generously as tired men just performing their jobs, all having come to the West for a better future only to teeter on a knife’s blade of life and death.