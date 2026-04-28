Colorado Distillers Make Their Mark in Judgings, Competitions

Root Shoot's 50% ABV bottled-in-bond malt whiskey earned Spirit of the Year, among other honors, at this year's London Spirits Competition.

In the first few months of 2026, Colorado distillers have racked up some impressive awards around the country and beyond, pulling in numerous medals and “best of” recognitions.

Most recently, Root Shoot Spirits‘ bottled-in-bond American single malt whiskey earned a litany of awards at the London Spirits Competition, including Spirit of the Year, Whiskey of the Year, American Single Malt Whiskey of the Year, and a double-gold medal. This is the second year in a row that their hyper-local, field-to-glass whiskey earned American Single Malt Whiskey of the Year. It was also one of ten whiskies awarded double gold at the American Craft Spirits Association awards and the London Spirits Competition.

“You can’t recognize Root Shoot Whiskey without also acknowledging the power of Colorado agriculture — from the high altitude, to the soil, to the people working the land,” says Root Shoot founder and fifth-generation Olander Farms farmer Todd Olander. “This is a special place that produces special malts and whiskies.”

Colorado distillers also received high marks at the World Whiskies Awards in the Icons of Whiskey — America category. The Whiskey Sanctuary at Laws Whiskey House earned Visitor Attraction of the Year, while the staff there earned a “highly commended” nod for Visitor Attraction Team of the Year. The marketing team at Laws also took Marketing Team of the Year. Meanwhile, Distillery 291 in Colorado Springs took the Brand Innovator of the Year title. Talnua Distillery was recognized as “highly commended” in the Craft Producer of the Year category, coming in behind winner Chattanooga Whiskey.

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Onyx & Amber took World’s Best American-Style Whiskey and a gold medal for a double-oaked American light whiskey at the World Whiskies Awards. Talnua took Best American Pot Still whiskey, and gold, for Olde Saint’s Keep. Boulder Spirits also earned a gold medal for and best American single malt 12-years-and-under.

At the London Spirits Competition, Stranahan’s hauled in several medals, including double gold for its original (yellow label) release, gold for Blue Peak, Sherry Cask, Mountain Angel 12-Year, and Diamond Peak Local Brewer’s Cask, as well as a bronze for Mountain Angel 10-Year.

Stranahan’s also brought home a considerable haul at the Denver International Spirits Competition, with a Best of Show for its 2025 Diamond Peak Local Brewers Cask, and double golds for its sherry cask, Mountain Angel 10-year, and Mountain Angel 12-year. The distillery took golds for Blue Peak and Original, as well.

Related Colorado Brewers Bag Nearly Two Dozen Awards at World Beer Cup

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Centennial’s Branch & Barrel Distilling took double gold in Denver for both its wheated bourbon and five-year high rye bourbon, which is made with San Luis Valley rye.

“We got our start aging spirits on branches during our experimental days in the late 2000s,” says Mitchell Nester, Branch & Barrel’s master blender. “By the time we opened our distillery in 2016, we had moved on to using barrels. But even today, our mindset hasn’t changed. We still honor an authentic and hands-on approach as we’ve grown.”

Hoot + Howl Spirits earned gold medals at the Denver International for amaro cask bourbon, armagnac cask bourbon, and triple sec, and silver for vodka, gin, and black tea liqueur. Littleton’s Rocker Spirits took home three gold medals, for rye whiskey finished in rum barrels, bourbon finished in Madeira wine barrels, and bourbon finished in port wine barrels.

Locke + Co Distilling took double gold in Denver for Big Blaze bourbon, gold for aspen-aged rye whiskey, silver for Big Catch bourbon, and bronze for Headwater zero proof spirit alternative. Valor Peak in Longmont took gold for its eight-year cigar blend rye finished in a Cognac barrel and silver for its low-rye bourbon. Seed & Spirit Distilling took a gold for Whiszcal Reposado at Denver International.

At the American Craft Spirits Association awards, Hoot + Howl also took bronze for black tea liqueur, triple sec, vodka, and armagnac cask-finished bourbon, and double gold for amaro cask bourbon. Method & Muse earned a gold medal and the Innovation Award for its JŪBUN shochu, and a bronze for Olde Root vodka.

Talnua earned a bronze for its Bourbon Cask & Stave and a silver for its American white oak bottled-in-bond release at ACSA. Bear Creek Distillery took a silver for its rye whiskey, and Branch & Barrel earned a bronze for its three-year bourbon.