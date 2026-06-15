Denver’s coffee scene is among the best in the country, and according to some rankings, among the best in the world. But if you live here, you don’t need a ranking to know that’s true.

What makes the city’s cafes truly special are the people behind them. At spots like Tí Cafe and Convivio Cafe, owners draw on their Vietnamese and Guatemalan roots to introduce Denverites to global coffee traditions. Others host poetry nights, crochet circles, live music, and community gatherings.

Whether you’re looking for a quiet place to work, a neighborhood hangout or a meticulously crafted cup of joe, these shops showcase the sense of community that define Denver’s coffee scene.

Here are our picks for the best coffee shops in metro Denver, in alphabetical order:

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the Food & Drink newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Food Alerts

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

Convivio Café owners Vivi Lemus and Kristen Lacy feel it’s important to show representation for immigrants from coffee producing countries. Amanda Lopez

Convivo Cafe

4935 W. 38th Ave. & 1536 Wynkoop St.

More than just a coffee shop, Convivio Cafe was built around the idea of connection, so much so that Westword named it Best Latino Third Space in this year’s Best of Denver awards. Co-owners Kristin Lacy and Vivi Lemus take great pride in the shop’s single-origin beans from Guatemala, which they use to make beverages like the cafe con leche, cafe de olla, and specials like the Picosita — a latte made with chocolate and chile cobanero. A bilingual, immigrant-owned cafe, the menu reflects the founders’ roots and the broader Latino diaspora with items like Colombian empanadas, Dominican flan and pan con frijol (bread with beans).

Coffee and cultural curation serve as a double-shot at the Fifth. Teague Bohlen

Fifth Coffee House

Located in the historic Five Points neighborhood, Fifth Coffee House is on a mission to serve as the neighborhood’s living room. The Black-owned cafe is helmed by Torrance “Pines” Green, who also owns the streetwear brand AE. His mission from day one has been to honor the history and culture of the surrounding community while creating space for new stories to emerge. The shop regularly hosts events like its Velvet Tongues poetry night and Loose Lips at Fifth comedy show. On the coffee side, Fifth offers all your standard espresso options and drinks like the AE Caramel, Blacker the Berry matcha, and cookies n’ creme mocha.

advertisement advertisement

Hearth in the Highland neighborhood. Hearth Denver

Hearth

Multiple locations

Hearth is just as much a bakery as it is a coffee shop. Led by Matt Quinlisk, the company has built a devoted following for its naturally leavened sourdough breads and meticulously crafted pastries, earning it the title of Best Cafe That’s Also a Bakery in our 2026 Best of Denver awards. With locations in RiNo, Uptown and the Highlands, it’s easy to stop in for a coffee and leave with a bag full of baked goods like seasonal vegetable danishes, croissants and chocolate tahini cookies. On the beverage side, Hearth exclusively serves beans from its sister company, Tablón Coffee, which are transformed into a full lineup of espresso drinks, drip coffee and seasonal specialties.

Hello Darling

1610 Little Raven St. #110 and 3484 W. 32nd Ave.

Dressed in sage-green hues with marble tables, blush velvet seating and plenty of greenery, Hello Darling is just as suited as cozying up with a book as it is for date night. During the day, the cafe pours espresso staples like Americanos, cortados and lattes alongside tea-based drinks including chai, matcha and London fogs. There are also fresh pastries from Hearth and select food items like breakfast burritos. Once the sun goes down, coffee cups give way to cocktails such as the floral Gin Lavvy, a bright basil gimlet and a classic espresso martini, and a selection of wine, beer, and light bites like charcuterie or bread and butter.

Huckleberry Roasters

Multiple locations

Since opening its first cafe in 2011, Huckleberry Roasters has grown into one of Colorado’s most influential coffee brands, expanding to eight locations with storefronts in nearly every trendy area of the Mile High like Dairy Block, Tennyson Street, and Baker. The cafes’ bright, colorful interiors and ample seating make them popular among casual coffee drinkers and remote workers alike, helping them earn the Readers’ Choice award for Best Coffee Shop in Westword’s 2026 Best of Denver list. Despite its growth, Huckleberry has remained committed to specialty coffee, building long-term relationships with smallholder farmers and coffee cooperatives around the world. The menu ranges from carefully sourced single-origin coffees and seasonal specials to crowd-pleasers like vanilla lattes, breakfast burritos and house-made pastries.

advertisement

Improper City is connected to Movement Gym and includes a sprawling patio and co-working space. Mark Antonation

Improper City

3201 Walnut St. #107

It doesn’t get more Denver than Improper City in RiNo — after all, it’s connected to a climbing gym. The warehouse-like venue is part coffee shop, part unofficial coworking space with communal tables, couches, armchairs, benches and even a phone booth for taking calls. The espresso bar includes all the classics like lattes, cappuccinos, and matcha, as well as specials like the chai tea cold brew. Outside, a spacious patio offers plenty of seating, from picnic tables to Adirondack chairs gathered around fire pits, plus a rotating lineup of food trucks. As the workday winds down, the crowd shifts from laptops to beers and cocktails at the other side of the bar. There’s almost always something happening with a steady stream of community events and meetups from trivia nights to singles parties to comedy shows and more.

Moonflower hosts weekly community events like crochet and writing clubs. Sasha with a Camera

Moonflower Coffee

4200 W. Colfax Ave.

Owners Sam Salomon and Jason Haygarth first started Moonflower Coffee as a humble coffee cart in 2023 before eventually putting down permanent roots on West Colfax. The couple sources beans from Denver’s Servant Coffee and ceremonial-grade matcha from Spirit Tea, while pastries from Black Box Bakery and breakfast burritos from Onefold round out the menu. In addition to your standard espresso drinks, the menu includes items that reflect Salomon’s Filipino roots like the ube latte and black sesame matcha. The cafe’s former life as a tire shop is still evident in its exposed brick walls and garage door, which floods the space with natural light. Paired with vintage furnishings, velvet seating and plenty of plants, the warm space is perfect for getting some work done or catching up with friends. There’s also community events like crochet club on Tuesdays and writing club on Wednesdays.

advertisement advertisement

Queen City Collective Coffee in Five Points Courtesy Queen City Collective Coffee

Queen City Collective

Multiple locations

Since launching in 2018, Queen City Collective Coffee has grown from a single cafe into a Denver coffee powerhouse with seven locations across the metro area. Notably, the company recently earned a spot among the Top 100 Coffee Shops in North America, Central America and the Caribbean during the World of Coffee conference in San Diego. While expansion has fueled its growth, Queen City remains committed to working directly with coffee farmers and ensuring customers understand the origins of their morning joe. Its outposts serve a mix of expertly prepared espresso drinks, pour-overs and seasonal specialties, while regular collaborations with artists, musicians and local organizations help keep them gathering places for the neighborhoods they serve.

St. Mark’s Coffee House

2019 E. 17th Ave.

A fixture in the City Park West neighborhood since the 1990s, St. Mark’s Coffeehouse remains a favorite gathering place for writers, artists, students and remote workers alike. Worn church pews and mismatched seating lend the space a lived-in charm, with a large backyard patio shared with neighboring bar Thin Man. The cafe owned by husband-and-wife Eric Alstad and Christina Pappas serves everything from espresso drinks to a wide variety of loose-leaf teas. There’s also a rotating selection of house-made pastries, cookies, cakes, muffins, tarts, scones, and paninis.

Andy Sprenger and Eric Yochim, co-owners of Sweet Bloom. Courtesy of Sweet Bloom.

advertisement

Sweet Bloom

Multiple locations

Founded by award-winning coffee professional Andy Sprenger and later joined by hospitality veteran Eric Yochim, Sweet Bloom is another Denver-area cafe that recently earned a spot among the Top 100 Coffee Shops in North America, Central America and the Caribbean. With sleek storefronts in Lakewood, Westminster and Arvada, the company has built a loyal following among serious coffee drinkers thanks to its meticulous approach to sourcing, roasting and brewing, using producers across South America, Central America, and East Africa. The straightforward menu covers the essentials like espresso, cortados, lattes, tea, matcha and chai, alongside nitro cold brew, rotating seasonal beverages and pastries from Rebel Bread and Starfish Bakery.

Stella’s is a great place to get lost in your writing, a book or friendly company. Kristin Pazulski

Stella’s Coffee Haus

1476 S. Pearl St.

A Denver institution since 1991, Stella’s Coffee Haus remains a cornerstone of the South Pearl Street community. The sprawling cafe spans several rooms and a dog-friendly patio, with plenty of space to post up and study or get the creative juices flowing. On any given day, the place is filled with students, remote workers, and coffee lovers settled in among the art-lined brick walls, cozy couches, and communal tables of this beloved establishment. The shop serves coffee roasted by Colorado-based Lost Coffee, house-made chai, matcha drinks, a wide selection of teas and an assortment of pastries. It also hosts a variety of events like art shows, live music, and more.

Tí Cafe

30 N. Broadway

Since opening in 2021, Tí Cafe has been bringing a taste of Vietnamese coffee culture to Denver. Helmed by three sisters, the shop specializes in traditional Vietnamese coffee made with robusta beans imported from Vietnam and brewed using a traditional phin. Signature drinks include a flan-topped Vietnamese iced coffee, traditional Vietnamese egg coffee (topped with a custard-like foam), and specialty lattes flavored with ingredients like ube. Vietnamese snacks and pastries like sesame balls and barbecue pork buns are also available. Beyond the menu, Tí has developed a devoted following for its seasonal anime pop-ups that include exclusive themed drinks and treats, with past events inspired by shows like Sailor Moon, Naruto, Spirited Away and Fullmetal Alchemist.

advertisement advertisement

The kitschy space at Velvet Lasso is decorated with items from secondhand stores and antique shops, all sourced by owner Bree Licata. Sara Rosenthal

Velvet Lasso

3254 Navajo St., Suite 100

One of Denver’s newest coffee destinations, Velvet Lasso made its LoHi debut earlier this year and has quickly become one of the most Instagrammable cafes in town. Clad in rich maroon and mauve tones with vintage seating, funky light fixtures, and quirky tchotchkes, the coffee and pastries live up to the social media hype. Italian-inspired baked goods are a highlight at this queer- and woman-owned joint, from cannolis and butter cookies to colorful rainbow cookies, alongside laminated pastries, sandwiches served on house-baked bread and pizza by the slice. In addition to a full lineup of espresso drinks, there’s also specials like the Lasso Latte made with mocha and raspberry almond syrup. Next door, the recently opened Velvet Lasso Lounge extends the experience into the evening with cheekily named cocktails like The XXX and the MSG Spot, along with bites like cheesy garlic rolls and wings.

Whittier Cafe is Denver’s only African espresso bar. Whittier Cafe

Whittier Cafe

1710 E. 25th Ave.

Whittier Cafe, which is regarded as Denver’s only African espresso bar, has long served as a gathering space for coffee, community and activism. Owner Millete Birhanemaskel, who was born in Ethiopia’s Tigray region and raised in Colorado, sources beans exclusively from countries across Africa. One of the highlights is the traditional East African coffee ceremony held every Sunday, during which beans are roasted and brewed in a clay jebena pot. In addition to coffee, the cafe offers tea, smoothies, beer, South African wine, pastries, paninis, and burritos while regularly hosting community events.