Moms keep things on track and often carry more than their share. On Mother’s Day this May 10, give them a well-deserved break and a thoughtful experience at one of the many Denver-area restaurants catering to all the moms for all they do.

This comprehensive guide highlights more than forty options for every preference. Select from indulgent buffets at brunch favorites, lavish multi-course menus, take-home packages perfect for breakfast in bed, and à la carte specials. Engaging events, including a cocktail workshop and cake-decorating class, round out the ways to celebrate the moms in your life.

Bottomless Brunch Options

Tamayo is one of several places offering a brunch buffet. Tamayo

A5 Steakhouse

1600 15th Street

This Michelin-recommended restaurant will open early for a special brunch service from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fill your plate with oysters on the half shell, picanha pastrami carved to order, a soft scramble with pecorino and scallions, blueberry pancakes, and more seasonal dishes. Reservations can be booked through OpenTable.

The Brown Palace Hotel

321 17th Street

Step into the grand ballroom of this historic hotel for a lavish brunch feast featuring a seafood display, chef-curated carving stations, brunch classics, and bottomless mimosas. Tickets are $59 for children and $149 for adults, which includes valet service. Tables can be reserved on Tock.

Clayton Hotel & Members Club

233 Clayton Street

Treat mom to a staycation at this stylish Cherry Creek hotel. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., overnight guests and members can attend the Clayton’s exclusive brunch featuring fresh salads, pastries, herb-encrusted prime rib, crab-stuffed flounder, and sweets like strawberry basil cheesecake. Reserve seating for $75 per adult and $25 per child ages twelve and under.

Eddie Merlot’s

10110 East Dry Creek Road, Englewood

This premium steakhouse chain will offer an extensive brunch buffet featuring a raw bar, a carving station with filet mignon tenderloin and grilled lamb, custom omelets, Belgian waffles, and more breakfast dishes, plus a range of desserts. Seating is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $79 per adult and $24 per child under eleven years old. Book a table through its website.

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Fire Restaurant & Lounge

1201 Broadway

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., savor a lavish brunch at the Art Hotel’s signature restaurant. The selection will include a salad bar, charcuterie, a carving station, and made-to-order omelets, priced at $75 per person. Bottomless mimosas are an additional $22, while wine tastings from the lobby’s Sonoma-Cutrer activation are complimentary. Book seating on OpenTable.

Former Saint Craft Kitchen and Taps

650 15th Street

During its brunch buffet, the Hyatt Regency hotel’s restaurant will offer carved prime rib, smoked salmon, a raw seafood bar, an omelet and eggs Benedict station, plus a generous dessert display. Seating is available on OpenTable between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The meal is $55 for adults and $26 for children ages six through twelve, while those five and under dine free.

Gattara

1776 North Grant Street

The Warwick hotel’s restaurant will offer an Italian-American buffet from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Help yourself to roast beef, honey-baked ham, hash brown casserole, pesto grilled chicken, and a range of sides, salads, and sweets. Available via OpenTable, seating is $25 per child under thirteen years old and $75 per adult; unlimited mimosas and bloody Marys are an extra $25.

Halcyon

245 Columbine Street

Guests to this swanky Cherry Creek hotel can expect a shrimp cocktail ice sculpture and raw bar delicacies, a prime rib carving station, made-to-order omelets, fresh salads, and a wide selection of desserts, plus complimentary welcome bubbles for mom. Reserve seating on OpenTable for $130 per adult and $40 per child ages twelve and under.

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Hideaway Steakhouse

2345 West 112th Avenue, Westminster

Alongside its standard menu, this locally-owned steakhouse will offer an upscale brunch buffet starring steak and lobster Benedicts, crispy chicken and waffles, fresh-baked pastries, salads and more from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations can be made through OpenTable.

Hotel Boulderado

2115 13th Street, Boulder

The mezzanine level of this historic hotel will host a grand brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Savor slow-roasted prime rib and orange-coriander pork tenderloin, fresh seafood, custom omelets, and sweets from its dessert room. Available via OpenTable, seating costs $85 per adult and $45 per child ages five through twelve; those five and under eat for free.

The Inverness Denver

200 Inverness Drive West, Englewood

This indulgent brunch on the resort’s garden terrace will feature free-flowing champagne, fresh seafood and seasonal dishes. Live jazz and family entertainment will add to the celebratory atmosphere. Book seating between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. via OpenTable. Tickets are $115 for adults and $49 for children ages six through ten; those five and under are complimentary.

Kachina Cantina

1890 Wazee Street

Southwest flavors star at this Dairy Block eatery, which will serve shakshuka chilaquiles, savory hallacas, chicharrónes con carne, mini flans, and, of course, mimosas. The brunch buffet is available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and priced at $50 per person; children ages eight and under are $25. Make a reservation through OpenTable.

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Panzano

909 17th Street

From 8 a.m. to noon, this posh Italian restaurant inside Hotel Monaco will host a special buffet priced at $75 per adult and $35 per child. Sample crab legs, shrimp cocktail and smoked trout from its cold bar, along with fresh salads and fruit, roasted prime rib, custom omelets, cannoli French toast and desserts. Seating can be reserved on OpenTable.

St Julien

900 Walnut Street, Boulder

The grand brunch buffet at this luxurious downtown Boulder hotel will feature a chef-attended carving station, a fresh raw bar, made-to-order omelets, and a decadent dessert display, among other selections. Reserve seating on OpenTable for $109 per adult and $49 per child ages five through twelve; those under five dine for free.

Tamayo

1400 Larimer Street

Tuck into mouthwatering chilaquiles, chicken tinga tostadas, and huevo rancheros among the modern Mexican dishes at this Larimer Square mainstay for $42 per person. Bottomless mimosas and margaritas are an extra $17. Book seating via OpenTable between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Urban Farmer

1659 Wazee Street

Set inside the Oxford Hotel, this chophouse will host a celebratory feast from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The spread will include Colorado roasted leg of lamb, chilled seafood, hot dishes such as truffle cheddar scrambled eggs, custom waffles and decadent desserts like lemon meringue pie. Reserve seats on OpenTable for $95 per adult and $45 per child ages three through twelve.

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Fixed Mother’s Day Menus

Mark the occasion with afternoon tea at the Halcyon hotel’s restaurant. Local Jones

Dear Emilia

3615 Delgany Street

An ode to the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy, this new sister concept to Restaurant Olivia will serve a special four-course tasting menu with optional sommelier-selected wine pairings. Reservations can be made on Tock for $135 per person, with seating between 4 and 8:30 p.m.

Elway’s

1881 Curtis Street

The seasonal three-course menu at the Ritz-Carlton’s chophouse begins with carrot soup, rice crisp tuna tartare, or a spring strawberry salad with champagne vinaigrette. For the main, select from herb-roasted chicken, prime rib with truffle potato mash, grilled salmon, or pimento risotto. A decadent dessert display completes the $90 meal, which can be booked via OpenTable.

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Local Jones

249 Columbine Street

Surprise mom with afternoon tea at the Halcyon hotel’s signature restaurant. Guests will enjoy house-baked scones, petit fours, tea sandwiches and savory bites, plus a selection of loose-leaf teas, spring cocktails, and champagne. The experience is $65 per adult and $30 per child ages twelve and under. Reserve a spot through OpenTable.

Mizuna

225 East Seventh Avenue

Share a toast over a candlelit five-course dinner at this elevated New American restaurant. Sure to be memorable, the meal costs $95 per person, plus an additional $45 for sommelier-selected wine pairings and $25 for a fresh flower bouquet. Book seating on OpenTable.

Olive & Finch

1552 East 17th Avenue

With its take-home package, Olive & Finch makes it easy to serve a celebratory spread. The $72 kit feeds six to eight and includes scratch-made quiche, salad or fresh fruit, plus cinnamon coffee cake. Add a bottle of prosecco and cold-pressed orange juice for $40. Orders must be placed online by 8 p.m. on Monday, May 4 for pickup on May 9 or 10 at the Uptown location.

Tavernetta

1889 16th Street Mall

Served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., this Italian-inspired brunch will begin with frico caldo, Sicilian chickpea fritters or balsamic-drizzled burrata. Main course selections include a seasonal frittata, smoked salmon, porchetta served with polenta and a mushroom crostini. End the $80 meal with a berry tart, coffee granita, or a lemon choux pastry. Book reservations through OpenTable.

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À La Carte Specials

Beignets are among Margot’s new brunch offerings. Margot

Adrift

218 South Broadway

Every mom will be welcomed with a fresh flower lei upon entry to this South Broadway tiki bar. Alongside its regular menu, Adrift will serve limited-time cocktails, a featured entrée of citrus and rum-glazed salmon with pineapple rice and charred gai lan, plus two special desserts: crème brûlée and its Sorrento sunset cake. OpenTable reservations are available between 5 and 9 p.m.

Ambler

1801 Wewatta Street

All weekend long, Ambler is discounting its mimosas to $5 per with any food purchase, appetizers included. Pair your sips with fresh salads, fluffy pancakes topped with vanilla chantilly and maple syrup, and breakfast sandwiches. Reservations can be made on Toast.

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The Bindery

1817 Central Street

Award-winning chef Linda Hampsten Fox and her team will craft several sweet and savory brunch specials in honor of the holiday. Savor these seasonal dishes alongside classics like its Dutch baby, duck hash, and expansive bakery selection. Book seats through OpenTable.

Centro Mexican Kitchen

950 Pearl Street, Boulder

Brunch specials from Centro will be served all weekend long, with options like Spanish French toast, Yovani’s biscuits, and “margaritas for mamacitas” priced at just $10. Other drink specials include its refreshing horchata espresso martini. Sip and savor with a reservation, which can be booked through OpenTable.

Corinne

1455 California Street

This upscale eatery at the Le Méridien hotel will offer limited-time dishes like its prosciutto caprese Benedict, elevated avocado toast, an açai bowl, and chocolate ganache French toast. Bring your brunch receipt to the twentieth floor for 15 percent off purchases from the 54thirty rooftop bar with Mother’s Day drink specials. Make Corrine reservations on OpenTable.

Green Seed Market

2669 Larimer Street

For a light bite, step inside Denver Central Market for this health-centric vendor’s special “pretty in pink” salad featuring arugula, farro, almonds, goat cheese, and pink peppercorn vinaigrette, plus an ingredient that appears for only a short period in spring: green strawberries.

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Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar

Multiple locations

To celebrate the holiday, chef Sheila Lucero has put together a seafood-centric brunch menu starring crab cake eggs Benedict, shrimp and grits, lobster claws, and shellfish platters. Served with complimentary bubbles for mom, specials will be available from all Front Range outposts starting at 11 a.m. through happy hour. Make a reservation on its website.

Kona Grill

3000 East First Avenue

Guests to Kona Grill can start with special à la carte appetizers like its smoked salmon flatbread with dill-lemon cream and lobster deviled eggs, followed by options like its breakfast burger and classic pancakes with berries and whipped cream. Bottomless mimosas made with orange, peach or pineapple juice round out the meal, which can be reserved via its website.

Leven Deli Co.

123 West 12th Avenue

300 East Alameda Avenue

For a casual and delicious celebration, stop by either Leven location for artisan sandwiches, sourdough pizza, and discounted wine. Glasses of white, red, and rosé will be just $5 all day.

Margot

1551 South Pearl Street

Helmed by chef Justin Fulton, this Michelin-starred restaurant will debut brunch service just in time for Mother’s Day. The new menu includes a Spanish tortilla with paprika aioli, shrimp and grits with bacon and mushrooms, a fried chicken biscuit sandwich, and beignets featuring seasonal fillings. Call 720-390-8785 to book a reservation between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

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Moon Raccoon Baking Co

2839 West 44th Avenue

In honor of their mothers’ favorite treats, co-owners Zoe Deutsch and Kate Lange will be offering brownie croissants and cherry cheesecake cruffins, plus a two-for-one special on their signature Snickers-inspired meringue cookies. Preorders open on Tuesday, April 28.

STK Steakhouse

1550 Market Street

Available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the brunch specials from STK include eggs au gratin with king crab, caviar-topped eggs Benedict, hot honey-glazed ham, and bottomless peach mimosas. Meanwhile, the full dinner menu will be supplemented with braised lamb shank, broiled branzino, and colossal lobster, among other dishes. Make a reservation on its website.

Mother’s Day Events

Alley Brews

4342 Tennyson Street

Tennyson’s best-kept secret has a full weekend of events planned, with a Southern crawfish boil starting the festivities on Saturday, May 9 at 11 a.m. Live music and a permanent tattoo pop-up will also appear through 4 p.m. Come back to the brewery on Mother’s Day for a bouquet and coffee combo, guided yoga, a candle class, and a vendors market from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

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Blue Island Oyster Bar and Seafood

10008 Commons Street, Lone Tree

Celebrate the holiday early at Blue Island, which will host an interactive art experience at its Lone Tree location on Thursday, April 30 from 6 to 9 p.m. Guests will paint pearlescent oyster shells while sipping champagne and savoring raw bar bites, surf and turf tacos, and fried grouper sliders. Tickets are $95 per and available on its website.

Elway’s

1881 Curtis Street

In addition to Mother’s Day brunch service, this restaurant at the Ritz-Carlton will offer a cake decorating class on Saturday, May 9 from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Sip fine champagne and floral-infused mocktails, snap commemorative Polaroid photos and learn to create a “flower bouq-cake” with cupcakes, icing and, professional techniques. A set of tickets costs $287.25 on Eventbrite.

Forget Me Not

227 Clayton Street

Following brunch, stop by Forget Me Not for sparkling cocktails on the patio, delectable light bites and build-your-own floral bouquets from 12 to 5 p.m. This charming experience can be booked through OpenTable.

Pasque

240 14th Street

This signature restaurant at Populus, one of the city’s few Michelin Key hotels, will serve its full à la carte breakfast menu alongside seasonal specials from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. During select hours, activations like live harp music, a build-your-own bouquet bar, and a permanent jewelry pop-up will add to the experience. Book seating via OpenTable.

Punch Bowl Social

65 Broadway

Perfect for fun-loving moms, Punch Bowl Social will host special happenings all weekend, including live jazz performances, themed music bingo, and bowling. Complete the experience with brunch bites and $3 sips from its craft-your-own-mimosa cart. Reservations are available through OpenTable.

Salita

701 North Grant Street

Set on the border of Speer and Cap Hill, this buzzy neighborhood bar will welcome guests to a dessert cocktail class from 2 to 4 p.m. Learn to shake up sweet sips, savor light bites and select from housemade bitters or a cocktail syrup to add to your home bar. The experience costs $80 per person and can be booked via Toast.