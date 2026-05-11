Chopped Champion Oscar Padilla Opening BuffHouse in Boulder

BuffHouse is slated to open this August at at 2885 Baseline Rd. in Boulder.

There’s been a hole in the Boulder sports bar scene since the closure of Dark Horse back in March, but Chopped champion Oscar Padilla and business partner Joe Manzanares are planning to fill that void with their new concept, BuffHouse. The 10,000 square-foot sports bar at 2885 Baseline Road will feature 24 taps, more than 20 TVs, a DJ booth, a sprawling patio and rooftop, and all the University of Colorado nostalgia.

BuffHouse will feature a dog-friendly patio with artificial grass and cafe lights. Rendering courtesy of Joe Manzanares

“What really excites me is, I knew that Dark Horse was going to be closing, and this property is in the most primo location to take over that tradition, being closer to the Folsom Field and the hotel area. That really piqued my interest,” shares Manzanares, whose background is in real estate and development.

The mid-century building where BuffHouse is being developed has lived many lives. Since opening in the 1960s as an Azar’s Big Boy, the glass-heavy structure has cycled through concepts like Hooters, Barrel House, Harpo’s, and Ralphie’s Bar and Grill, but has sat vacant for the last four years. Now, Padilla and Manzanares hope to breathe new life into the storied space with something they believe Boulder has been missing.

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“We kind of felt like Boulder’s never really had an upscale sports bar,” says Manzanares. “There’s places for college kids, [but] we wanted something more for alumni, adults, pregame, postgame, Boulder in general.”

Chopped champion Oscar Padilla and Joe Manzanares are business partners in the venture. Joe Manzanares

Padilla, who also operates Gaucho Parrilla at Freedom Street Social and Agave Blue in Arvada, was interested in opening a third restaurant in Boulder when he found this location. Manzanares came in as a partner to help him seal the deal. Though this is Manzanares’ first direct restaurant investment, he says hospitality has long been part of his orbit through family members who own restaurants in San Diego.

“When we got [the building], it was in really bad shape,” he continues. “It literally had five different businesses in it and every one of them left some kind of bad stuff along the way.”

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The team has uncovered and restored original hardwood floors, redesigned the interior with what Manzanares describes as an “Aspen lodge” aesthetic featuring stonework and alpine-inspired finishes, and expanded the outdoor footprint. One of the first additions was a larger, dog-friendly patio stretching to the sidewalk with artificial grass, fencing and cafe lights.

While sports are central to the identity, the team says BuffHouse is intended to be more than a game-day hangout. The restaurant plans to incorporate historical CU sports imagery throughout the space, honoring both men’s and women’s athletics. They’ve already met with CU athletic director Rick George about potential partnerships and future collaborations with the university.

The bar at BuffHouse will feature 24 taps, cocktails, and a full lineup of mocktails. Rendering courtesy of Joe Manzanares

“We thought this was a once-in-a-lifetime chance,” Manzanares says. “Dark Horse was around for 50 years and people loved it, but this is an opportunity to create something tied directly to CU.”

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On the food side, Padilla aims to straddle approachable sports-bar staples and more chef-driven dishes. Guests can expect pizzas (including birria and green chile) from a new clay oven, burgers, bison, smoked wings with flavors like chipotle and Flaming Hot Cheetos dry rub, schnitzels, and salads, alongside Latin-inspired dishes informed by Padilla’s Mexican heritage. There will also be a dedicated vegan and vegetarian menu.

Behind the bar, Buff House plans to emphasize both traditional and nonalcoholic options. The restaurant will feature 24 beer taps, full liquor service and a substantial mocktail menu.

“I know the younger crowd is drinking less,” BuffHouse says. “So we want really good mocktails, too.”

The venue is expected to operate from lunch through late night, with plans to stay open until 2 a.m. The team is also exploring activations including Oktoberfest celebrations and wine tastings, especially with the Sundance Film Festival set to arrive in Boulder next January.

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For now, the goal is to create a long-term gathering place that feels uniquely Boulder while embracing Buffs energy.

“The more people I talk to, the more I hear that this type of upscale sports bar concept is what they’ve been waiting for,” Manzanares concludes.

BuffHouse is located at 2885 Baseline Road in Boulder, and is slated to open this August. Visit gobuffhouse.com and follow @gobuffhouse on Instagram for updates.