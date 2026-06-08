We asked, they answered: Six Colorado brewers tell us what beer is trending now

“It’s impossible to ignore the “trend” lager has been over the last year. Tap lists everywhere are often dominated by lagers and IPAs, speaking in broad categories. While craft breweries are still innovating and experimenting, I see far less of that in the market. I think a lot of craft beer drinkers who had driven the momentum in the American Craft Beer revolution are phasing out of experimenting as much as they used to and prefer drinkability. I see lagers’ increasing popularity less as a trend and more as a broad category of unique styles, rooted in historical popularity, that craft breweries are rapidly embracing as consumers’ demographic and drinking preferences evolve. I see the act of storytelling as a huge trend in the craft beer and marketing world. As a consumer first and brewer second, I see how much the rise in popularity of lagers is an easy story to tell. Many brewers are passionate about lager and they are already approachable, so when the passion from the makers is there and their stories are told, I believe it drives that momentum too. With a combination of approachable styles, passion from the makers, and engaging storytelling, I don’t see lagers going anywhere in the craft beer world.”

— Teresa Blaisure, brewer at Highside Brewing