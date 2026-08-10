Uncork a wine deal for every day of the week at these Denver restaurants

When it comes to ordering wine at a restaurant, you shouldn’t have to choose between quality and affordability. Whether you’re loyal to a favorite varietal or happy to sip whatever catches your eye, the Denver area is full of wine bars and restaurants where both wine connoisseurs and the vino-curious alike can enjoy a great glass or bottle without overspending.

For those seeking out the best wine deals, the key is to visit on off-peak days of the week (i.e.: any day but Friday or Saturday), when restaurants across town are looking for ways to lure in more customers.

In fact, there’s a wine deal somewhere in town nearly every day of the week. Here’s our guide on where to find the best specials no matter which night you choose to go out. Just remember if the bottle isn’t finished, you can cork it and take it home.

SUNDAY

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Corsica Wine Bar

2801 Walnut St.

With “wine bar” in the name of the establishment, vino lovers already have this one on their list. However, Sundays are special with half-off bottles all day, with a vast array of varietals, regions and vintages to choose from the 19-page list. There’s also a weekday happy hour until 6 p.m. with reduced-priced glasses and carafes.

House made sourdough focaccia, dip and local greens salad share the table with wine at Somebody People. Chelsea Chorpenning

MONDAY

Somebody People

1165 S Broadway

This south Broadway “vegetable-forward” restaurant becomes an “Enoteca” wine bar on Mondays, featuring a bistro-style prix fixe menu with half-off bottles of wine. For $35, guests get house-made sourdough focaccia with dip, a local greens salad, choice of pasta, and tiramisu. Hours are 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Monday, and reservations are encouraged as space is limited.

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North Italia

190 Clayton Lane

The Cherry Creek staple has amazing weekday happy hour specials on wine with $8 glasses or a bottle and board for $44. But Mondays are extra special with half-off bottles all day (excluding reserve wines). The bottle and board deal is a choice of charcuterie or pizza with a featured red or white wine. Happy hour is only available in the bar area from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. While there is ample seating, it is a hot local spot and can get crowded closer to prime dinner time.

Patrons can enjoy a half-priced bottle of wine at Leven Deli on Wednesdays. Provided by Leven Deli

TUESDAY

Blue Island Oyster Bar and Seafood

2625 E 2nd Ave.

Looking for something other than tacos and margaritas on Tuesday? Get your seafood fix with a half-off bottle of wine at any Blue Island Oyster Bar and Seafood location. There are three bottles of bubbles, two roses, an orange, a dozen whites and 11 reds to choose from, according to the site’s wine list. If Tuesday’s not your day, drop in Monday through Saturday between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. or all day Sunday for 30% off all wines.

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Leven Supply

300 E. Alameda Ave.

Leven Supply offers a $5 glass of house wine every Tuesday. The West Wash Park spot also has a wine club and artisanal grocery items, including wine, along with a menu of salads, sandwiches and sourdough pizzas.

Cana Wine Bar

2554 S. Broadway

There are deals almost every day of the week at this south Denver wine bar, but Tuesdays and Fridays are extra special, when patrons can get a glass and a half of wine — called “Fat Pours” — for the price of a single glass from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. There is a rotating rose, 13 reds, eight whites and two sparkling options on the menu.

Wine Wednesdays are for hand-rolled pasta and a bottle of wine for $29. Oren Cohen for The Bindery

WEDNESDAY

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Work and Class

2500 Larimer St.

900 E. Hampden Ave., Englewood

Enjoy a glass of house wine for $9 in the middle of the week at either Work and Class location: the original in RiNo and the new spot down south. The Englewood location has a monthly wine tasting with a different theme on the second Wednesday of the month. The event requires a reservation and costs $45.

Leven Deli

123 W 12th Ave.

Hump day is half off bottles of wine at Leven Deli during happy hour, which runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. If Wednesday does not work for your schedule, sip on $6 glasses or enjoy a bottle for $24 all weekdays within the same time frame.

The Bindery

1817 Central St.

Enjoy an amazing meal and bottle of wine for less than 30 bucks at The Bindery in the middle of the week. Every Wednesday, for $29, you can get fresh hand-rolled pasta with your choice of sauce, salad, and a bottle of wine. Reservations are recommended.

Trellis Wine Bar

2868 Fairfax St., Denver

Wednesdays rule at this Park Hill wine spot. Referred to as “Wine down Wednesday,” wine drinkers can get half off select bottles. And every third Wednesday of the month, Trellis offers wine flights for $15. Guests can enjoy four different two-ounce pours from one of the wine bar’s distributors. The in-house sommelier changes the wine menu weekly, and there are nearly 50 wines by the glass. Happy hour is available Monday through Saturday for 50% off glasses.

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Dio Mio

3264 Larimer St.

Already boasting an impressive daily happy hour with two-for-one glasses of wine, Wednesdays offer select $35 bottles at this RiNo restaurant. You can choose from a sparkling, an orange, a rose, two whites or two reds. Dio Mio has a variety of house-made pastas and sauces to pair with your mid-week fixed-price bottle.

Molotov Kitschen + Cocktails

3333 E Colfax Ave.

Another option for half-off bottles of wine in the middle of the week is this culinary gem on Colfax. The restaurant landed on the New York Times’ best restaurant list in 2024 and executive chef Bo Porytko has numerous James Beard Award nominations. The wine list features a different wine every week for half-off Wednesdays, as noted on its Instagram page.

Fridays are half-off bottles of wine at Apple Blossom. Maddy B Photography

THURSDAY

Revival Public House

630 East 17th Ave., Denver

On vinyl DJ night, wine drinkers can choose from two rotating selections of red, white or sparkling bottles for half off. The uptown restaurant has comfort food and a daily happy hour offering $2 off all glasses of wine if you miss out on half-off Thursdays.

FRIDAY

Apple Blossom

1776 Champa Street

There are few establishments that offer drink specials on Friday, which makes Apple Blossom’s half-off bottle deal extra special. Located in the Hyatt Centric Downtown Denver, wind down the end of the week and kick off the weekend with 50% off a bottle of wine.