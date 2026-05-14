All the Denver Restaurants, Bars and Airports in Food & Wine’s Top Places to Eat, Drink, and Travel

Food & Wine magazine just published its list of the 210 Top Places to Eat, Drink, and Travel in 2026, and several Denver hot spots make the list. The roundup consolidates every category included in the magazine’s annual Global Tastemakers Awards effort, which names its choice for the best cities, restaurants, bars, hotels, airports, airlines, and cruises every year, chosen by a pool of 400 chefs, journalists, and culinary leaders.

The Denver selections come as little surprise, given the awards they’ve received so far. In the Top U.S. Restaurants category, Alma Fonda Fina placed second only behind New York’s highly celebrated Kawaba. The Michelin-starred eatery surpassed such culinary veterans as Emeril’s (New Orleans) and Mister Jiu’s (San Francisco). Opening in December 2023, Alma Fonda Fina is chef Johnny Curiel’s solo restaurant debut, which features creative dishes inspired by his Mexican heritage. With continual global recognition for its culinary achievements, Alma Fonda Fina continues to bring prestige to Denver.

Another notable Denver Global Tastemaker is RiNo’s Yacht Club, placing eighth in the Top U.S. Bars category. The all-in-one nerdy cocktail/natural wine/dive bar labels itself as the “Anti-Club Club” and is no stranger to national recognition. In the last year, Yacht Club’s recognitions include a 2026 James Beard finalist nod in the Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service category, a place as Honoree for the 20th Annual Spirited Awards in the Best U.S. Bar Team (U.S. West) category by Tales of the Cocktail Foundation, and a spot on the 2026 North America’s 50 Best Bars list.

Owners Mary Allison Wright and McLain Hedges attribute their success to welcoming all into their establishment, as well as drawing inspiration from the Cole neighborhood itself to guide their menus, a strategy that is a great representation of the evolving demographic of Denver as a city.

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The only repeat establishment to land on Global Tastemakers this year is Denver International Airport, which placed third on the Top U.S. Airports for Food and Drink list (a designation announced last month with some confusing missteps about which restaurants were located where). While DIA might be better known lately for other airline-related news, its recognition for the variety of food and drink options should be lauded by Denver residents.

Over the last few years, the airport has significantly and purposefully expanded its local representation from Denver’s most popular chefs and restaurateurs. That expansion serves as almost a love letter to the city, its culinary achievements, and the individuals who build our gastronomic identity.

This is the fourth year that Food & Wine has released the Global Tastemakers Awards.