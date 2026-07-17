Leftovers: El Chingon finally returns, fire shuts down a popular farm

A fire has destroyed the barn at Kiowa Valley Organics, halting delivery of produce to Denver-area restaurants and farmers' markets.

This week, a fire halts production at a popular farm supplying Denver farmers’ markets and restaurants, El Chingon eyes reopening one year after a fire shut it down, and the Hospy Awards are open for nominations, among other news.

Fire at Kiowa Valley Organics puts harvest in jeopardy

Kiowa Valley Organics, a well-known organic vegetable farm, is reeling after a devastating fire destroyed the heart of its operation last week. The longtime vendor at Denver’s City Park Farmers Market lost its main farm building in a blaze last week. The facility was the center of its processing and storage operations; the fire destroyed harvest bins, tools, produce boxes, a forklift, a produce conveyor and thousands of pounds of vegetables that were destined for grocery stores at an estimated loss of $500,000, according to Kiowa Valley.

In addition to local farmers’ markets, the farm sells asparagus in the Front Range at Whole Foods Market and Marczyk Fine Foods and supplies Denver restaurants such as The Plimoth, Potager, Coperta and Bistro Vendôme, among others. The City Park Farmer’s Market has established a GoFundMe campaign to help raise funds needed to cover insurance shortfalls and provide more immediate relief.

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Hospy Awards nominations now open

Nominations are now open for the Colorado Restaurant Association’s 2026 Hospy Awards, recognizing the chefs, restaurants, food trucks, hospitality professionals and industry leaders leading Colorado’s dining scene. The public can submit nominations through July 29.

This year includes several new categories to recognize front- and back-of-house team members, bar and beverage teams, caterers and hotel/resort food and beverage programs. Winners will be honored during the Hospys gala on Nov. 16.

El Chingon finally reopens, but in a new location

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Over a year ago, a fire closed down the El Chingon Mexican restaurant at 722 Santa Fe Drive just weeks after it took over the former longtime home of El Noa Noa. It’s now ready to reopen, but not in the fire-damaged space. Instead, owner Lorenzo Nuñez is bringing the 16-year-old business to The Source in RiNo, joining the likes of Temaki Den and Smok on the building’s first floor. No word yet on what’s happening to the old Noa Noa space on Sante Fe, however.

And now, the hail of bullets…

Zeppelin Station seems poised to return from extinction after the owner and CEO regained control from Wells Fargo.

The La Loma drama continues, as divorce attorneys in the case seek payment from their client.

A new ice-cream franchise featured on “Shark Tank” is coming to Jefferson Park.

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