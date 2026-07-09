Golden Triangle bakery closing next month after almost 30 years

Gateaux Pastries in Denver’s Golden Triangle neighborhood has been a go-to option for celebratory cake needs — from weddings to birthdays to retirement parties and baby showers — for the last 27 years

It’s a tough job, requiring years of pastry training and elusive cake decorating skills. More importantly, it requires earning the trust of customers placing some of the most important days of their lives in the hands of the person making the cake, which often sits at the center of celebrations.

So when Gateaux Pastries owner Michelle Rasul announced plans to close up shop on Aug. 29, the news was met with an outpouring of sadness and support.

“I have spent most of my last 17 years at Gateaux, creating memories with so many of you in our amazing community,” she said in a post across social media platforms. “I have relished in the incredible honor of preparing cakes and pastries for some of life’s grandest celebrations and most significant milestones in the lives of many of our clients.”

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the Food & Drink newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Food Alerts

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

Kathleen Davia and partner Brad High originally opened the bakery in 1999. Davia was a graduate of Johnson and Wales culinary institute before working at the Brown Palace Hotel and the Inverness Hotel & Golf Club, and then going into business for herself.

In 2016, they expanded into the Lowry Town Center with Petit Gateaux. In 2020, Davia and High sold the business to Rasul, who had been serving as head baker since 2010. Over the years, the bakery had become a local favorite, moving as many as 35,000 tea cookies during the holidays in December; it also regularly donated to local charities through a “charity of the month” program.

Last November, Rasul closed the Lowry Town Center location after persistent foul odors persisted at the complex. The Golden Triangle location will remain open for retail business through Aug. 29, and will continue to honor all wedding and celebratory cake orders through the end of the year.

“It is with gratitude and deep love for this little bakery that we have decided to close a tremendous chapter,” Rasul wrote. “Thank you for letting us play a part in celebrating the traditions of your families, friends, and coworkers over the years.”

advertisement advertisement

Another longtime bakery closes

Azucar Bakery closed down June 30. Antony Bruno

The Gateaux closure follows that of Azucar Bakery on 1886 S. Broadway, which ceased in-store operations on June 1 and stopped filling contract orders on June 30. In 2015, Azucar famously prevailed in a Colorado Civil Rights Division dispute with a customer after refusing to make a cake with anti-gay messages. The bakery’s slogan was “Less Hate. More Cake.”

“We have unfortunately had to make the difficult decision to close our operations in Denver,” read a message on the bakery’s website. “We have had so many good times with everyone, and we wish you all the very best in the months and years to come.”

We have reached out to the owners of both Gateaux Pastries and Azucar Bakery for more insight into their decisions.

While both closures came as bad news to regulars, Denver’s bakery scene continues to expand. In the last year-ish, Bakery Four has opened a second location on East Colfax, Reunion Bakery added a storefront on South Pearl Street, Hearth Bakery expanded into Littleton, Rebel Bread opened a South Broadway production facility and teaching kitchen, and Trompeau Bakery announced a third location in Cherry Creek.

Gateaux Pastries is located at 1160 Speer Blvd., open on Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.gateauxpastries.com