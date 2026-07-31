Multi-generational pizza place plots return after closing two years ago

The challenges facing local news organizations are very real. That's why reader support matters more than ever. If you believe independent journalism matters, make a contribution today and help us reach our summer fundraising goal of $25,000 by August 9.

Denver has seen its fair share of pizza places closing in the last year. Enzo’s on Colfax didn’t survive a change in ownership after a three-decade run. Eataly pulled its Rosso Pomodoro locations from the state. And we’re all still in denial about the sudden closure of Pizzeria Lui in Lakewood.

So it’s nice to report that at least one formerly shuttered local pizza shop is returning after a brief break. Giorgios Pizza is back, or at least it will be soon. It has been a long road for this family-owned business going back generations, but it is the young blood’s turn at the helm.

At 28 years old, Chris Korosis is leading the charge of the newest location and reopening of Giorgios Pizza on Leetsdale Drive in Denver.

“My father’s the original, he’s Giorgio. That’s my middle name too,” he says.

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the Food & Drink newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Food Alerts

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

Korosis’ father worked at the Famous Pizza on Broadway in the early 2000s before opening his own place in Broomfield. After a few years in the suburbs, he closed due to the extensive commute from Denver.

He opened the original Giorgios Pizza on Hampden and Tamarac in 2010. That location had a nearly 10-year run until COVID hit, and he decided to close. While in his late teens, Korosis dropped out of Metro State University to help his father at the restaurant and became engulfed in the family business.

Post-COVID, Korosis and his dad opened Giorgios NY Pizza, a pickup and delivery-only place in the Mile High Food Club. After a challenging year and a half at the 200-square foot kitchen, they closed.

“Took about another year and a half break, and found this location here,” says Korosis. “This is like a dream location for me. I’ve always wanted a little tiny place — a couple tables, takeout, delivery, easy service. And found the perfect spot.”

advertisement advertisement

Korosis and his family put a lot of love and time into redesigning the former Santiago’s Mexican Restaurant space. The full remodel was done by the family, from from the build-out to the painting.

The decor is old-school Italian with the red-checkered tablecloths and photos of New York skylines and mafia characters. But it adds a bit of Greek with art depicting the Mediterranean country’s landscape and architecture.

While the locations have changed over time, the family’s pizza recipe has not. It is a traditional thin-crust NY-style with additional worldly influences.

“We make our own dough, make our own sauce,” says Korosis. “We use some of the best cheese straight from the East Coast … My great-grandfather used to own a pizzeria in Brooklyn. He had it for a long time, so some of the recipes come from there. And then also, it sounds a little crazy, but my uncle owns a pizzeria up in Montreal, and that’s actually where my dad learned how to make pizzas.”

advertisement

Giorgios Pizza serves more than just pizza, though. Korosis invented the Mad Greek Express, which he operated alongside the Giorgios location at the Mile High Food Club. He is adding what he developed with that concept to his Giorgios Pizza.

This includes subs on house-made bread, salads and a variety of Greek dishes, such as gyros and chicken souvlaki with tzatziki from scratch, all adding to the menu.

Korosis’ native Greek grandmother adds to the menu with her baklava recipe and more.

“We’re going to have grandma in the back, helping us make the original recipes, making fresh desserts,” Korosis says.

advertisement advertisement

Giorgios Pizza expects to open in early to mid-August. Days of operation will be Tuesday through Sunday, closed on Mondays. It will not have a liquor license to start but is planning on having alcoholic beverages available by next summer.

The young entrepreneur hopes his Giorgios Pizza will be successful for a long time and plans to expand in the future, using social media and other strategies to build the business.

“The restaurant industry is very stressful, very hard, but I love making people happy,” says Korosis. “When I give somebody a delicious pizza, delicious food, and I see that smile on their face, that completes me. As long as the people are happy, I’m happy.”

Giorgio’s Pizza will be located at 5701 Leetsdale Dr. starting next month. For more information, visit giorgiosdenver.com or follow on Instagram.