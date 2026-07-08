The most-anticipated restaurant openings in Denver this summer

By nearly any account, this year’s freshman restaurant class is undeniably strong. We’ve seen such bangers enter the scene as Fonda Fina Hospitality Group’s first tasting menu concept Milpero, Heretik’s French/Basque small plates from Marigold chef Theo Adley, the live-fire simplicity of Justin Freeman’s Monarch, and the elegant seasonal fare of Madeline in the former Fruition space.

And we’re only halfway through the year. There are many other interesting restaurants on the near horizon that we’re eagerly anticipating opening up before the summer ends (and likely a few more we’re not even aware of yet that might make for some pleasant surprises). Here are some of those we’re most looking forward to now:

Nocturne Jazz & Supper Club owners Nicole (left) and Scott Mattson. Courtesy of Nocturne Jazz & Supper Club

La Vie En Rose

1336 27th Street

From the team that brought us Nocturne Jazz and Supper Club, this Parisian champagne and cocktail bar named after the classic Edith Piaf song (and made famous by Louis Armstrong) promises a “little sip of Paris” in the former home of natural wine bar Noble Riot. We first learned of the project last October, and are still awaiting more details on the food fare (as well as timeline). Last we heard, it was still in rough-in construction, so a summer opening may be a stretch. But the plan is for a French art nouveau design focused on wines from classic French regions like Burgundy, Beaujolais and, of course, Champagne, and with “champagne-friendly” finger foods to match.

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the Food & Drink newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Food Alerts

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

Modern Chinese restaurant MAKfam takes inspiration from family recipes. Jeff Fierberg / MAKfam

MAKFam II

3463 Walnut St.

The husband and wife team behind the popular Baker neighborhood Chinese hotspot have yet to say much about their planned expansion, with real estate blogs and other media outlets rushing to publish any small tidbits of information dripping out of the permit application process before chef Kenneth Wan and wife Doris Yuen have had the opportunity to announce their plans in their own way. But that’s to be expected when you’re a Michelin Bib Gourmand-recognized establishment among the Top 50 Restaurants in Denver with a loyal local following. So we’ll try to wait patiently and let them serve up their next course once it’s fully cooked. All we know for now is that it’s a bigger space, with a bigger kitchen, and likely a larger menu as a result.

Soda Club aims for a pasta-forward menu, such as this radiatori with herbed ricotta (left), as well as Sicilian traditions like the arancini (right). Amy Elisabeth Spasoff

Soda Club

1250 25th St.

The original location of this fresh-pasta and natural wine bar is set in New York’s East Village, where it’s been awarded Michelin Bib Gourmand status four times. That alone is a good reason to look forward to its planned September opening in the Ramble Hotel (it’ll take over the former Super Mega Bien space, which closed earlier this year). But wait, there’s more! We’ve since learned that chef Jon Robbins, owner of the now-closed Bistro Barbes, will be coming on board as chef de cuisine. In addition to the food and wine, we’re looking forward to the pasta classes it’s known for hosting as well.

advertisement advertisement

A sampling of the pizzas in store for you at Risica Provided by Risica

Risica

3463 Walnut St.

From the chef who brought Denver the wonderful Il Posto and opened Vero Italian in Denver Central Market comes a stripped-down version of affordable, accessible Italian cuisine joining MAKfam in RiNo’s Edit building. Chef Andrea Frizzi’s Risica hopes to finally open at the end of August with a line of pizzas, charcuterie, and small plates, all designed to cost $20 or less, letting diners customize their meal (and price point) with nearly endless options. But we’re perhaps most excited about the portafoglio sandwiches he’s planning to offer: pizza dough shaped into a circle, folded in half and cooked before being filled with such delights as mortadella, stracciatella and pistachios. We’re going to have to update our 10 Best Italian Restaurants in Denver list at this rate!

Romyo’s lobster ramen. Photo by Scottie Davidson

Rōmyō

1401 Larimer St.

Denver OG restaurateur Frank Bonanno is returning to Larimer Square, taking over the former Teds Montana Grill across the street from Tamayo with his latest concept: an Italian-Japanese fusion effort called Rōmyō (pronounced “Romeo”), now eyeing an August opening. Bonanno and crew have been hosting pop-up dinners at his flagship restaurant Mizuna (now celebrating 25 years in Denver), previewing the menu, which includes dishes like fresh porcini fusilli lunghi pasta with an uni garlic emulsion, or a miso roasted salmon on polenta. Heck, we’ll be happy just seeing a restaurant finally take over the space that’s sat vacant for over three years now.