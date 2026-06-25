First Look: Westminster’s new food hall offers views, brews and bites

While food halls across Denver proper are in varying stages of renewal and reinvention, Westminster is on a shared-space tear, with three new food halls coming to the city. The latest is the just-opened District Pour & Provisions, which celebrated its grand opening Saturday, June 13.

The eatery is a welcome addition for neighbors who had seen the former LoDo’s Bar and Grill space sit empty since its closing in late 2022. This latest iteration brings four distinct culinary concepts to life: Alt-227 pizza and paninos, Three Chickens and a Cow elevated pub fare, Chuchi-CO Sushi + Poke, and Squisito gelato. If that’s not enough variety, you can enjoy your meal surrounded by 92 beverage options to wash it down — all of which you can serve yourself in a glass and quantity of your choosing.

Grab a glass and choose your own beer adventure at District Pour & Provisions self-serve taps. Erin Ahlfinger for Westword

If you’ve been to Stanley Beer Hall, you’ll be familiar with the logistics. Enter to the host stand, where you will hand over a credit card and receive an RFID card you will scan at each point of service. Your credit card is immediately returned, and an automatic 18% service charge is applied to your total to be distributed among all front and back-of-house staff. Choose a table or booth in the cozy downstairs dining room, or on the shaded rooftop to take in views of the mountains from the highest point in Westminster. There is a dog-friendly patio downstairs with scenery that rivals the rooftop panorama.

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Proceed with your card to one of two counters to order your food. Downstairs, you can order from Alt-227, Three Chickens and a Cow, or get gelato. The upstairs open-air sushi bar is the place to order sushi and ramen creations. You’ll receive a blinking pager to alert you when your food is ready, only here you place it on a rectangular base at the corner of your table, where it will inform the staff where you are sitting so they can bring your grub to you.

The rooftop view at District Pour & Provisions Erin Ahlfinger for Westword

For drinks, the taps encircle the entire downstairs dining room, with more upstairs. The beer selection represents a “who’s who of Colorado craft beer” plus a few national names for no-fuss types, and a variety of wines and cocktails. The mocktail options may come from a tap instead of a shaker, but they don’t lack for sophistication. The melon mint agua fresca hits the spot on a warm day. All options are priced individually by the ounce. Scan your RFID card above the tap and pour however much you’re willing to commit to.

Each menu brings something unique, and some classics to the table. Alt-227 is co-founder Jim Wright’s contribution. They offer pizza made from low gluten dough using a blend of Italian wheat, Italian semolina, and organic cornmeal, which took over a year to develop in order to ensure maximum flavor while also catering to those with mild gluten intolerances. If “non-GMO” and “non-bromated” are important to you, this recipe checks those boxes, too.

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Alt-227’s panino is a rolled bread “sandwich,” not to be confused with the pressed panini. Erin Ahlfinger for Westword

While Detroit-style pizza is expected to debut the second week of July, the thing to try here is a panino. Not to be confused with its smashed and toasted cousin the panini, this is something of a pizza wrap with toppings and cheese inside, and the sauce on the side for dipping. These are inspired by Wright’s favorite food from his high school days at a local pizza joint in Colorado Springs. When you can’t find something you love, you make it yourself and share it.

Three Chickens and a Cow offers burgers and chicken sandwiches, but they didn’t leave the pig out of the action. The Cubano and Bahn Mi sandwiches come highly recommended. There are finger foods to snack on, but the salads are standouts. The Watermelon Ricotta salad is not to be missed this summer. A ring of sesame oil marinated watermelon cubes are nestled into a base of creamy ricotta, forming a little bowl in which ginger tofu dressed greens are nestled. The top is decorated with a few shaved red onion strings and crispy potato batons, and it’s all drizzled with balsamic reduction. It’s Asian. It’s Italian. It kind of looks like Stonehenge, and we hope it’ll be around just as long.

The watermelon ricotta salad at Three Chickens and a Cow in District Pour & Provisions is a can’t miss. Erin Ahlfinger for Westword

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Chef Jesus “Jesusio” Silva is a 20-year veteran sushi chef who earned his brass at some of the most respected Japanese kitchens in the Denver area; Sushi Rama, Sushi Sasa, Osaka and Misaki, to name a few. He brings to Chuchi-CO Sushi + Poke a level of ingredient integrity seldom matched elsewhere. The tuna program uses only bluefin tuna flown in from Japan, and he sources exclusively Japanese short-grain rice. His menu is a showcase in creativity and classics, with a dash of humor peppered in. The Fun Guy roll will be popular with mushroom lovers. The green chili ramen with chorizo is a nod to Silva’s Mexican roots, and a must-try for anyone with a Colorado Native bumper sticker on their car.

Squisito’s gelato shares space in the downstairs counter where you place food orders as a reminder to save room for dessert. Eight glowing orbs house robotic arms churning a rotating selection of flavors before your very eyes.

District Pour & Provisions will be airing all World Cup games. Broncos, Avs and Nuggets fans are promised all games will be screened with the sound on.

With its panoramic views, thoughtful culinary lineup, and a beverage program that rewards curiosity, District Pour & Provisions arrives fully formed. Whether you’re a die‑hard sports fan or simply someone who appreciates a well-executed meal in a casual setting, this new food hall makes a compelling case for heading north. Westminster has been waiting for something like this, and it’s finally here.

District Pour & Provisions is located at 3053 W 104th Ave., Westminster and is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 11. a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit districtpourandprovisions.com.