While some people will be taking Memorial Day hikes and bike rides, many others prefer to stay closer to home and enjoy Colorado’s (very) great outdoors from a seat at an outside bar. Beer gardens abound around town, but their offerings can be a little limited. And while Denver’s best rooftop bars certainly deliver the views, they can feel a little … restricted. The ground floor, meanwhile, offers not only much more space but also more activities and opportunities to toast life in Colorado.

Whether you’re interested in day drinking, night noshing or just playing games, here are our favorite patios to head to right now:

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Bon Ami Bistro

295 S. Pennsylvania St.

A shaded slice of Europe in Wash Park, Bon Ami Bistro features one of Denver’s most charming neighborhood patios. Café tables are tightly packed into the relatively small space, but the leafy greenery creates a relaxed atmosphere perfect for lingering over that last glass of wine or espresso. Unlike many of Denver’s louder patio destinations, Bon Ami leans quieter, upscale and more romantic, making it ideal for brunch dates or low-key evening dinners. The French-inspired menu of crepes and bistro staples match the mood and setting to perfection.

French bistro culture is on full display at the Chez Maggy patio. Courtesy of Chez Maggy

Chez Maggy

1616 Market St.

Chez Maggy took a chance on the renovation of Denver’s 16th Street, extending dining out to a patio area that borders the often unpredictable pedestrian mall. The result is an enviable French brasserie perfect for enjoying a serving of steak frites or sipping on morning champagne during brunch made by celebrity chef Ludo Lefebvre. The patio’s presence elevates its surroundings, bringing a much-needed sophistication to the area with an outdoor space equally suitable for business meetings and celebratory meals.

Newcomer Cimera puts a new take on a familiar view at the Source Hotel. Courtesy of The Source Hotel

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Cimera

3330 Brighton Blvd.

One of Denver’s newer rooftop destinations, perched atop the Source hotel, Cimera combines panoramic city and mountain views with a vibrant Pan-Latin menu from former Hop Alley chef Geoff Cox. Since this is a hotel, the menu caters to all dining occasions — breakfast, lunch, cocktails and dinner — so there’s no bad time to visit (and you don’t need to be a hotel guest to enjoy the place).

Domo Japanese Country Food

1365 Osage St.

Domo’s outdoor seating area is one of the most magical, memorable spaces in the city. That it backs up to a barely noticeable light rail line speaks volumes about how effectively this traditional Japanese garden was designed: from the relaxing koi pond, to the cherry tree, to every bush and plant placed just so around the tables. Whether you’re enjoying curry, rice bowls,or udon, you’ll feel transported to the countryside of Japan at every turn.

The view from Joy Hill’s rooftop patio. Molly Martin

Joy Hill

1229 S. Broadway

It’s easy to visit Joy Hill more than once and never realize that it has one of the city’s coolest outdoor patios. The elevated backyard deck perched above South Broadway offers a breezy rooftop atmosphere without the boisterous rooftop activity. It has a holistic balance between stylish and approachable, with misters to cool off the peak summer heat. Add in some top-rate sourdough pizzas and an approachable wine list, and a summer evening doesn’t get much tastier.

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Golden’s Sherpa House brings the chill. Sherpa House

Sherpa House

1518 Washington Ave., Golden

There’s chill, and then there’s Sherpa House chill. The patio at this Nepalese restaurant — a secluded hideaway just off the main road — is covered in Buddhist prayer flags and has a relaxing atmosphere to match, with a food menu that won’t disappoint. From the Nepalese momos (dumplings) that are catching on across the city, to the where-else-are-you-gonna-get-it yak stew, the menu of this peaceful patio invites you to come back again and again to work your way through all the options.

People watching at Union Station doesn’t get much better than at Ultreia. Ultreia

Ultreia

1701 Wynkoop St.

People-watching is part of the appeal at Ultreia’s outdoor patio, which juts into the vast sea of humanity that is Union Station. The Spanish-inspired, tapas-heavy menu that you can order in rounds helps keep the show going, as travelers, cyclists, families and other colorful characters flow by. Whether you’re there for a relaxing lunch or a livelier dinner, this small and distinctly urban patio offers a unique look at this city’s best, worst and most interesting sights.

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Drinking

Because Sunday Funday should be every day.

The patio pop-up Country Club at Champagne Tiger. Champagne Tiger

Champagne Tiger

601 E. Colfax Ave.

If your ideal day-drinking setup involves drag queens strutting across turf in six-inch heels while someone orders another round of mimosas, Champagne Tiger is your spot. The French-American diner’s expansive back patio promises to deliver “Country Club” vibes all summer long, with cabanas available to reserve, an outdoor bar pouring discounted cocktails, and a limited menu of chicken tenders, burgers, sandwiches and popsicles. The party goes all weekend long with lunch service on Friday featuring $5 martinis, brunch on Saturday, and drag brunch on Sunday, as well as a new queer summer dance party dubbed Tea Party on the fourth Sunday of each month.

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Platte River Bar & Grill

5995 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton

Tucked along the Mary Carter Greenway trail, this laidback Littleton hang draws everyone from motorcyclists and cyclists to families and longtime regulars looking to spend an afternoon on the sprawling deck. Bikes line the front, live music drifts through the air, and groups settle in for buckets of beer and margaritas. The expansive outdoor space is fitted with umbrella-shaded tables, prime views of the Front Range and the Platte, and plenty of room for dancing, dining and day drinking. The menu sticks to approachable bar bites like wings, burgers and tacos, plus a full kids ‘menu and happy-hour specials Monday through Friday.

My Brother’s Bar is one of the most popular bars in Denver, but the patio still feels like a special secret. Danielle Lirette

My Brother’s Bar

2376 15th St.

Part historic landmark, part neighborhood watering hole, the patio at My Brother’s Bar practically invented day drinking in Denver. As the city’s oldest bar, this Platte Street staple remains one of the best spots for an unfussy afternoon, no matter how busy the corridor gets. With a full bar and 20 beers on tap, the beverages pair perfectly with the joint’s comfort-food classics like its famous jalapeño cream cheese burger, jalapeño poppers and stacked sandwiches. Weekend brunch adds items like a breakfast burger, Bloody Marys and mimosas to the mix, making it dangerously easy to lose track of time.

The Pulque Bar at El Borrego Negro La Diabla has developed a cult following. Sara Rosenthal

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La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal

2233 Larimer St.

La Diabla has built a cult following with its traditional Mexican fare, from bowls of pozole to its pambazo sandwich. When the weather warms up, though, the real move is grabbing a seat out back in the restaurant’s open-air courtyard, which is perfect for chowing down on tacos and sipping on some mezcal and margaritas. Outside is decorated with sheep skulls and hanging dried agave leaves, a nod to chef Jose Avila’s weekend barbacoa concept, El Borrego Negro, which serves meats cooked in an underground pit alongside rotating flavors of pulque, a lightly fermented agave drink dating back to pre-Hispanic Mexico.

Some of the hop-based fare at Hops & Pie. Traverse Image

Hops & Pie

3920 Tennyson St.

With a covered patio lined with wooden picnic tables and some of the best pizza in town, Hops & Pie is the kind of place where “just one beer” can easily turn into an all-day hang. The Berkeley establishment keeps the crowd fueled with slices, classic pies, Detroit-style pizzas, sandwiches piled with house-smoked meats, salads and rotating seasonal specials. Pair it all with a rotating list of more than 25 craft beers, classic cocktails (which are half-off during the weekday happy hour), or a selection from the wine roster.

Illegal Pete’s at Gold’s

10009 W. 26th Ave., Wheat Ridge

Perched at the edge of Gold’s Marketplace in Wheat Ridge, this Illegal Pete’s location boasts one of the more unexpectedly scenic patios in the metro area, overlooking the western edge of Crown Hill Park with mountain views in the distance. Grab a seat outside with a burrito, chips and queso, or tacos, then settle in while the sun starts to dip over the foothills with one of the chain’s famously strong margaritas – which are $1 off for house margs and $4 off for party margs during the daily happy hour.

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The patio at Homegrown Tap & Dough in Washington Park. Homegrown Tap & Dough

Homegrown Tap & Dough

1001 S. Gaylord St.

Just steps from Wash Park, this rustic-chic pizzeria’s patio spills onto the sidewalk along South Gaylord Street, making it prime territory for people-watching while sipping on something cold. The restaurant leans heavily into its Colorado roots, from locally sourced ingredients and regional craft beers to Italian-inspired dishes with a mountain-town twist. Expect hand-tossed pizzas, pastas, salads and small plates, alongside cocktails practically built for patio season, like the Venetian Spritz – made with Aperol, San Pellegrino blood orange soda and sparkling wine. Chilled white wines and creative nonalcoholic options are also strong contenders for a sunny afternoon.

The Farm House at Breckenridge Brewery

2990 Brewery Lane, Littleton

Just south of Denver along the Platte River trail, the Breckenridge Brewery Farm House is the perfect place to grab a beer after a long bike ride or a strenuous hike. The massive campus feels like a full-on adult playground with a beer hall, brewery tours and an enormous outdoor space featuring fire pits, a walk-up outdoor bar, lawn games and a large stage that regularly hosts concerts and events. Grab a seat on the back porch overlooking the foothills or spread out in the beer garden while working your way through pints of fresh craft beer and elevated pub fare.

There’s no wrong way to celebrate at Improper City. Courtesy Improper City Facebook

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Improper City

3201 Walnut St.

Improper City has one of the most epic patios in Denver, hands down. The sprawling RiNo hangout is packed with fire pits, colorful graffiti-covered walls, rotating food trucks, and plenty of tables and seating. Spend the morning catching up on work over coffee inside, then reward yourself with a beer or a seasonal spritz on the deck after you slam your laptop shut. Happy hour runs Monday through Thursday and all day Sunday, giving you an even better excuse to grab a drink after all that hard work. The turf-covered outdoor space is also pet-friendly, so you can bring your furry friends, too.

Playing

Get your game on with your drink on.

At Moodswing, paddles and balls are included with hourly court rentals. Moodswing

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Moodswing

3625 East 48th Ave.

Named this year’s best pickleball venue, Moodswing recently debuted in the Elyria Swansea neighborhood and has quickly become a popular third space. Along with six indoor and six outdoor courts, the venue serves up the city’s largest patio (complete with mountain views), ample co-working space and dining concepts with all-day options. Brick oven-fired pizzas anchor the menu, which spotlights flavorful combos like chimichurri and fennel salami, as well as charred pineapple and crispy pepperoni. Shareables like burrata toasts and marinara meatballs round out the selection. Food and drinks can be delivered courtside, ensuring players don’t miss a moment of action.

Nosh on regional handhelds between sand volleyball games at Number Thirty Eight. Number Thirty Eight

Number Thirty Eight

3560 Chestnut Pl.

There are a number of reasons to love Number Thirty Eight. This RiNo venue offers free live music almost every night, as well as more than 100 local brews on tap, a mouthwatering food menu and, of course, one of the best patios in the city. There’s a massive screen for catching the game along with cornhole boards, but its two full-size sand volleyball courts are what make this a standout choice. Bump, set and spike your way to making new friends, and refuel with from a selection of regionally-inspired handhelds, like the New Mexico taco chopped cheese and the juicy Illinois char cheddar burger.

Along with a range of games, FlyteCo offers tours of its historic control tower. FlyteCo Tower

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FlyteCo Tower

3120 Uinta St.

Set inside the former Stapleton Airport control tower, this expansive entertainment venue has taken off since opening in Central Park four years ago. There’s something for everyone, with bowling lanes, ping pong tables, golf simulators, axe-throwing and more. While most activities are paid and require reservations, outdoor putt-putt is always open to walk-in patio guests — and even free every Wednesday from 3 to 8 p.m. (plan to show that you follow the business on Instagram). Score a hole in one, then savor a menu of burgers, pizza and more pub favorites that pair perfectly with house-brewed beers.

Pindustry

7939 E. Arapahoe Rd., Greenwood Village

Head to this eatertainment venue’s rooftop to discover beachy vibes at 5,685 feet above sea level. Pindustry’s new pop-up concept, Bar Tropical, features palm trees, vibrant decor and an island-inspired menu. Sip on frozen piña coladas or signature cocktails served in ceramic glasses shaped like coconuts and tipsy toucans. Food options include sweet chili shrimp, Hawaiian pizza and a selection of tacos, plus a roving Mexican ice cream cart. Visit during the weekday happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. for dining discounts, as well as half-off bowling and games like pinball, billiards, shuffleboard and more.

Saucy wings, soup dumplings and more appear on the Pan-Asian menu at Ace Eat Serve Ace Eat Serve

Ace Eat Serve

501 E. 17th Ave.

For more than a decade, ping pong duels have gone down at this high-energy favorite. Reserve a table in the indoor hall or out on the trendy patio; bookings with a high top guarantee full courtside service. Between rounds, guests can enjoy house cocktails alongside a selection of Pan-Asian plates such as blistered shishitos with lime aioli, sweet-and-spicy tiger wings, mapo pork soup dumplings and more. Ace Eat Serve recently expanded its menu and hours with the launch of a coffeeshop concept, allowing guests to pick up their paddles day and night.

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Wonderland Brewing has been open since 2014. Danielle Lirette

Wonderland Brewing Co.

5450 West 120th Ave., Broomfield

Over the years, this Broomfield brewery has made full use of its massive 3.6-acre campus, expanding to include five unique patios, an outdoor stage, pickleball and basketball courts, a pinball arcade and one of the metro area’s best mini golf courses. Putt through eighteen holes, navigating around barrels and giant iron sculptures between rounds of beer. There’s an equal number of small-batch options on tap, including Wonderland’s award-winning Kentucky common and a rotating selection. Pair a pint or two with a signature smashburger, thick-cut fries, saucy chicken wings and more classic pub grub.

Rook

3770 Walnut St.

Admire skyline views from the Catbird Hotel rooftop, which saw a game-centric rebrand last summer. Now known as Rook, this buzzy bar offers outdoor pool tables and a library of board games. Trap your opponent’s king in checkmate, throw down a wild card while playing Uno or beat the bartender in a round of Yahtzee to earn a free shot on Thursday nights. The cocktail menu puts an irreverent spin on classics, with colorful margaritas mixed with Kool-Aid and ranch water featuring Hidden Valley-infused tequila (you read that right). Gooey grilled cheese sandwiches and walking tacos match the casual vibe.

ViewHouse

7101 South Clinton St., Centennial

Among all this homegrown chain’s locations, the Centennial ViewHouse’s courtyard and rooftop can’t be beat. Views of the Front Range are expansive and especially stunning during summer sunsets. Guests turn their attention to dozens of screens on exciting game days, and live music is a regular occurrence. Make new friends while playing classic backyard games or tossing bags onto numerous sets of cornhole boards. ViewHouse is often packed during its indulgent Sunday brunch buffet, complete with mimosa towers and a build-your-own Bloody Mary bar; on the main menu, you’ll find elevated, equally delicious pub fare.